765 /220kV grid station at Mansehra: NTDC initiates land acquisition process

LAHORE: National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) has initiated land acquisition process for the construction of 765/220 kV grid station at Mansehra. In this regard, Dasu Transmission Line Project (DTLP) NTDC team alongwith Surveyor and local Revenue officials visited the site of the Grid Station for demarcation of Land on revenue record.

The spokesman of NTDC said that coordinates for demarcation were successfully reflected by the Revenue team of District Mansehra, subsequently a corrigendum is being prepared by the same department under Section-IV of Land Acquisition Act-1894.

The 765/220 kV Grid Station Mansehra is part of 765 kV Dasu Transmission Line Project for Evacuation of Power from 2160 MW Dasu Hydro Power Project Stage-I. The power evacuation from Dasu Hydro Project includes construction of 255km long 765 kV double circuit Hexa (6) Bundle transmission line from Dasu HPP to Islamabad via Mansehra along with 765/220kV Grid Station at Mansehra and 765/500/220/132kV Grid Station at Islamabad.—PR

