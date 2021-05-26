ANL 31.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.64%)
ASC 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
ASL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.68%)
AVN 90.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.13%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
BYCO 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
DGKC 120.99 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (3.99%)
EPCL 51.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.78%)
FCCL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.84%)
FFL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.08%)
HASCOL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
HUBC 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.03%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.03%)
JSCL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1%)
KAPCO 39.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.7%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.69%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.02%)
MLCF 45.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
PAEL 32.34 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.38%)
PIBTL 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.45%)
POWER 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.53%)
PPL 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.48%)
PRL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.86%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 42.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.47%)
TRG 171.07 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (0.93%)
UNITY 43.40 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (5.72%)
WTL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (5.05%)
BR100 5,014 Increased By ▲ 41.29 (0.83%)
BR30 26,008 Increased By ▲ 205.84 (0.8%)
KSE100 46,301 Increased By ▲ 203.55 (0.44%)
KSE30 18,898 Increased By ▲ 117.68 (0.63%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,400
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
905,852
225324hr
Sindh
310,557
Punjab
335,577
Balochistan
24,638
Islamabad
80,529
KPK
130,187
Mali strongman ousts transitional leaders as France warns of sanctions

AFP 26 May 2021

BAMAKO: Mali's strongman on Tuesday pushed out leaders tasked with steering the return to civilian rule following a coup, as former colonial power France warned it could lead a charge to impose sanctions against the regime.

Assimi Goita, who headed a junta which seized power less than 10 months ago, said that transitional President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane had been stripped of their powers, and he promised elections in 2022.

The detention of the pair - likened by French President Emmanuel Macron to a second coup - marked the latest crisis to hit a state burdened by poverty and a brutal jihadist insurgency.

Ndaw and Ouane have been heading an interim government that was installed in September under the threat of regional sanctions, with the declared aim of restoring full civilian rule within 18 months.

But in a move that sparked widespread diplomatic anger, the pair were detained on Monday by army officers disgruntled by a government reshuffle.

In a statement read on public television, Goita said Ndaw and Ouane had been stripped of their duties for seeking to "sabotage" the transition, which would "proceed as normal."

"The scheduled elections will be held in 2022," he said.

Monday's government reshuffle, designed to respond to growing criticism of the interim government, saw the military keep the strategic portfolios it controlled during the previous administration.

But two other coup leaders - ex-defence minister Sadio Camara and ex-security minister Colonel Modibo Kone - were replaced.

Colonel Goita, who holds the rank of vice president in the transitional government, accused Ndaw and Ouane of failing to consult him on the reshuffle.

EmmanuelMacron Moctar Ouane Bah Ndaw Assimi Goita

