ANL 31.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.64%)
ASC 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
ASL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.68%)
AVN 90.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.13%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
BYCO 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
DGKC 120.99 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (3.99%)
EPCL 51.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.78%)
FCCL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.84%)
FFL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.08%)
HASCOL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
HUBC 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.03%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.03%)
JSCL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1%)
KAPCO 39.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.7%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.69%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.02%)
MLCF 45.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
PAEL 32.34 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.38%)
PIBTL 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.45%)
POWER 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.53%)
PPL 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.48%)
PRL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.86%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 42.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.47%)
TRG 171.07 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (0.93%)
UNITY 43.40 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (5.72%)
WTL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (5.05%)
BR100 5,014 Increased By ▲ 41.29 (0.83%)
BR30 26,008 Increased By ▲ 205.84 (0.8%)
KSE100 46,301 Increased By ▲ 203.55 (0.44%)
KSE30 18,898 Increased By ▲ 117.68 (0.63%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,400
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
905,852
225324hr
Sindh
310,557
Punjab
335,577
Balochistan
24,638
Islamabad
80,529
KPK
130,187
Business Recorder Logo
May 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Saudi leads major Gulf markets higher; Egypt slides

  • Egypt's blue-chip index declined 2.1%. Most of the stocks on the index were in negative territory, including Commercial International Bank, which dropped 2%.
  • Saudi Arabia's benchmark index finished 1.3% higher, buoyed by a 1.8% rise in Al Rajhi Bank and a 5.7% jump in Riyad Bank.
Reuters 25 May 2021

Major stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Tuesday, with the Saudi index leading the way, while broad-based losses pulled Egyptian shares lower amid media reports the country's National Bank is set to raise $1 billion to refinance debt.

Egypt's blue-chip index declined 2.1%. Most of the stocks on the index were in negative territory, including Commercial International Bank, which dropped 2%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index finished 1.3% higher, buoyed by a 1.8% rise in Al Rajhi Bank and a 5.7% jump in Riyad Bank.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak on Tuesday offered to work with Saudi Arabia on hydrogen production, speaking during an online meeting of the intergovernmental commission of Russia and Saudi Arabia.

The kingdom, which plans to diversify its economy, is considering several large-scale project to produce hydrogen.

The Qatari index rebounded 0.9%, a day after declining over 1%. Petrochemical firm Industries Qatar advanced 3.6%, while Qatar Islamic Bank rose 0.9%.

However, Qatar National Bank (QNB) eased 0.6%.

QNB, the Gulf's largest lender, said former Qatar Finance Minister Ali Sherif al-Emadi had been removed from the bank's board of directors after his arrest earlier this month over embezzlement allegations.

Dubai's main share index closed 0.4% higher, with sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank gaining 1%, despite its shares trading ex-dividend.

In Abu Dhabi, the index added 0.3%, supported by a 0.7% increase in telecoms firm Etisalat and a 2.9% gain in Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank.

Abu Dhabi plans to sell US dollar bonds on Tuesday in its first foray in the international debt markets this year, raising cash for state coffers despite a recent rebound in oil prices.

The United Arab Emirates, where Abu Dhabi is the capital, was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and last year's crash in oil prices, but a rebound in global crude demand as economies re-open has reduced the urgency to borrow for budget purposes.

Gulf stock Saudi Arabia's benchmark index Qatari index QNB Dubai's main share index Major stock markets in the Gulf

Saudi leads major Gulf markets higher; Egypt slides

Economic revival on 'sound footing' says SBP, as CAB post $200mn deficit

Blinken arrives in Israel to try to bolster Gaza ceasefire

Pakistan’s boxers miss out, but Indians find their way to the Asian championship

Covid-19: Pakistan reports lowest number of daily cases since May 14

Shafqat Mahmood tests positive for Covid-19

Hyundai Nishat recalls over 1,600 Tucsons in Pakistan

Biden hosts George Floyd family on anniversary of shocking murder

Afghan forces kill 50 Taliban fighters in fresh clashes

PM, cabinet colleagues visit ISI HQs

Australia to close Kabul embassy over security fears

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters