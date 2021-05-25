South Africa's Eskom warns of highly likely nationwide power cuts

JOHANNESBURG: South African power utility Eskom said there was a high probability it would have to implement nationwide electricity cuts on Tuesday owing to breakdowns at a number of its generation units.

"While no loadshedding is anticipated at this point, Eskom could be forced to implement Stage 1 or, if necessary, Stage 2 loadshedding at short notice should any further breakdowns occur," Eskom said in a statement.

Eskom said the planned power cuts, known locally as loadshedding, would be likely to occur between 1500 GMT and 2000 GMT.