Business & Finance
South Africa's Eskom warns of highly likely nationwide power cuts
25 May 2021
JOHANNESBURG: South African power utility Eskom said there was a high probability it would have to implement nationwide electricity cuts on Tuesday owing to breakdowns at a number of its generation units.
"While no loadshedding is anticipated at this point, Eskom could be forced to implement Stage 1 or, if necessary, Stage 2 loadshedding at short notice should any further breakdowns occur," Eskom said in a statement.
Eskom said the planned power cuts, known locally as loadshedding, would be likely to occur between 1500 GMT and 2000 GMT.
