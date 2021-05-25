SC accepts govt's plea against allowing Shehbaz to fly abroad

(Karachi) The Supreme Court of Pakistan has accepted the government's plea challenging the Lahore High Court's decision of allowing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif to fly abroad.

The case was taken up by a two-judge bench, comprising Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah.

During proceedings of the case, the court observed, "Prima facie, the government appears to be in contempt of the Lahore High Court's decision."

Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan asked if there is a medical emergency that led to an immediate hearing into the case.

To this, Attorney-General Khalid Jawed Khan said that previously Shehbaz’s bail plea on medical grounds was rejected and there is no such record that he had a medical emergency. “Even the Lahore court did not hear the government’s argument and gave a one-sided decision besides also directing to implement it,” the AG said.

"Shehbaz's plea regarding contempt of court is underway, and it could result in an implementation of the verdict allowing the departure," the AGP stated.

He stated, "Shehbaz, as an opposition leader, is respectable, but justice should be served as per the law."

After hearing the AGP's stance, the top court accepted the government's plea for a preliminary hearing. The court also sought a record of the case from the high court.

Later, the apex court adjourned the hearing for a week.

Earlier, the federal government requested the SC to fix its petition for an early hearing, seeking suspension of the May 7 order of the LHC), granting one-time permission to the leader of the opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif to go abroad.

The government, through the interior secretary, filed an application in the SC, praying for fixing its petition for hearing at an early date. It submitted that its valuable rights are involved in the titled case, and if it is not fixed for early hearing, it may suffer an irreparable loss and injury to its rights.

The LHC had permitted Shehbaz to visit the United Kingdom for medical treatment. However, the immigration officials at the Lahore Airport stopped Shehbaz from boarding a reserved flight on the pretext that his name was included in the Provincial National Identification List (PNIL).