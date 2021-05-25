ANL 31.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.64%)
ASC 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
ASL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.68%)
AVN 90.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.13%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
BYCO 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
DGKC 120.99 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (3.99%)
EPCL 51.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.78%)
FCCL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.84%)
FFL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.08%)
HASCOL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
HUBC 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.03%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.03%)
JSCL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1%)
KAPCO 39.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.7%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.69%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.02%)
MLCF 45.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
PAEL 32.34 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.38%)
PIBTL 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.45%)
POWER 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.53%)
PPL 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.48%)
PRL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.86%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 42.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.47%)
TRG 171.07 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (0.93%)
UNITY 43.40 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (5.72%)
WTL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (5.05%)
BR100 5,014 Increased By ▲ 41.29 (0.83%)
BR30 26,008 Increased By ▲ 205.84 (0.8%)
KSE100 46,301 Increased By ▲ 203.55 (0.44%)
KSE30 18,898 Increased By ▲ 117.68 (0.63%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,400
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
905,852
225324hr
Sindh
310,557
Punjab
335,577
Balochistan
24,638
Islamabad
80,529
KPK
130,187
Business Recorder Logo
May 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SC accepts govt's plea against allowing Shehbaz to fly abroad

  • Attorney-General says previously Shehbaz’s bail plea on medical grounds was rejected and there is no such record that he had a medical emergency
  • The top court sought a record of the case from the high court and adjourned the hearing for a week
  • The LHC had permitted Shehbaz to visit the United Kingdom for medical treatment
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 25 May 2021

(Karachi) The Supreme Court of Pakistan has accepted the government's plea challenging the Lahore High Court's decision of allowing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif to fly abroad.

The case was taken up by a two-judge bench, comprising Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah.

During proceedings of the case, the court observed, "Prima facie, the government appears to be in contempt of the Lahore High Court's decision."

Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan asked if there is a medical emergency that led to an immediate hearing into the case.

To this, Attorney-General Khalid Jawed Khan said that previously Shehbaz’s bail plea on medical grounds was rejected and there is no such record that he had a medical emergency. “Even the Lahore court did not hear the government’s argument and gave a one-sided decision besides also directing to implement it,” the AG said.

"Shehbaz's plea regarding contempt of court is underway, and it could result in an implementation of the verdict allowing the departure," the AGP stated.

He stated, "Shehbaz, as an opposition leader, is respectable, but justice should be served as per the law."

After hearing the AGP's stance, the top court accepted the government's plea for a preliminary hearing. The court also sought a record of the case from the high court.

Later, the apex court adjourned the hearing for a week.

Earlier, the federal government requested the SC to fix its petition for an early hearing, seeking suspension of the May 7 order of the LHC), granting one-time permission to the leader of the opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif to go abroad.

The government, through the interior secretary, filed an application in the SC, praying for fixing its petition for hearing at an early date. It submitted that its valuable rights are involved in the titled case, and if it is not fixed for early hearing, it may suffer an irreparable loss and injury to its rights.

The LHC had permitted Shehbaz to visit the United Kingdom for medical treatment. However, the immigration officials at the Lahore Airport stopped Shehbaz from boarding a reserved flight on the pretext that his name was included in the Provincial National Identification List (PNIL).

Shehbaz Sharif record sought case hearing adjourned attorney general Supreme Court of Pakistan emergency medical facility government's plea accepted challenging the Lahore High Court's decision permission to travel abroad two judge bench

SC accepts govt's plea against allowing Shehbaz to fly abroad

Economic revival on 'sound footing' says SBP, as CAB post $200mn deficit

Blinken arrives in Israel to try to bolster Gaza ceasefire

Pakistan’s boxers miss out, but Indians find their way to the Asian championship

Covid-19: Pakistan reports lowest number of daily cases since May 14

Shafqat Mahmood tests positive for Covid-19

Hyundai Nishat recalls over 1,600 Tucsons in Pakistan

Biden hosts George Floyd family on anniversary of shocking murder

Afghan forces kill 50 Taliban fighters in fresh clashes

PM, cabinet colleagues visit ISI HQs

Australia to close Kabul embassy over security fears

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters