ANL 31.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.29%)
ASC 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.26%)
ASL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.68%)
AVN 90.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.15%)
BOP 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.59%)
DGKC 120.25 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (3.35%)
EPCL 51.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.29%)
FCCL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.66%)
FFBL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
FFL 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.8%)
HASCOL 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.65%)
HUBC 77.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6.56%)
JSCL 23.55 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.3%)
KAPCO 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.65%)
KEL 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.36%)
MLCF 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.18%)
PAEL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.25%)
PIBTL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
POWER 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
PPL 86.44 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.99%)
PRL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.51%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
SILK 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.45%)
TRG 169.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.24%)
UNITY 43.24 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (5.33%)
WTL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.29%)
BR100 5,002 Increased By ▲ 29.73 (0.6%)
BR30 26,015 Increased By ▲ 212.26 (0.82%)
KSE100 46,287 Increased By ▲ 189.75 (0.41%)
KSE30 18,887 Increased By ▲ 106.4 (0.57%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,400
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
905,852
225324hr
Sindh
310,557
Punjab
335,577
Balochistan
24,638
Islamabad
80,529
KPK
130,187
World

Several reported killed in shooting near Columbus, Ohio

  • WCMH said the crime scene was a home in West Jefferson, a town of about 4,000 residents about 15 miles west of Columbus.
Reuters 25 May 2021

At least five people were found dead from a shooting on Monday in West Jefferson, Ohio, a suburb of the state's capital and largest city, Columbus, according to local media.

Two Columbus-based television stations said at least three people were found shot to death in a building, with more victims dead outside at the same location, though a precise number of casualties was not immediately confirmed.

Both TV stations, WSYX and WCMH, cited West Jefferson Police Chief Chris Floyd as the source of their information. But Floyd could not immediately be reached by Reuters, and a dispatcher answering calls for West Jefferson said she had no information.

Floyd added that the shooting took place on a dead-end street, which led him to believe that the victims had been targeted, WSYX reported.

WCMH said the crime scene was a home in West Jefferson, a town of about 4,000 residents about 15 miles west of Columbus.

Police were alerted to the shooting by a passerby who called the emergency number 911, according to WSYX. Officers secured the scene and began looking for a suspect and evidence, the station reported.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Madison County Sheriff's Office were reportedly assisting West Jefferson police in the investigation.

