ANL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
ASL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.68%)
AVN 90.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.15%)
BOP 7.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
DGKC 119.30 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.54%)
EPCL 52.03 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.03%)
FCCL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
FFBL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
FFL 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.2%)
HASCOL 10.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.59%)
HUBC 77.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
JSCL 23.62 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.61%)
KAPCO 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.36%)
MLCF 46.18 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.14%)
PAEL 32.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.94%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
POWER 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.42%)
PPL 85.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.26%)
PRL 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
PTC 9.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 42.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TRG 168.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.47%)
UNITY 42.30 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (3.05%)
WTL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.38%)
BR100 4,982 Increased By ▲ 9.07 (0.18%)
BR30 25,915 Increased By ▲ 112.9 (0.44%)
KSE100 46,132 Increased By ▲ 34.61 (0.08%)
KSE30 18,799 Increased By ▲ 18.18 (0.1%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,400
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
905,852
225324hr
Sindh
310,557
Punjab
335,577
Balochistan
24,638
Islamabad
80,529
KPK
130,187
Business Recorder Logo
May 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Shell weighs shut Louisiana refinery's future as Baton Rouge firm promotes bid

  • American Clean Energy Refining LLC (ACER), based in Baton Rouge, submitted two bids for the refinery, the first last December, Chief Executive George R. Dabbs told Reuters on Sunday. Neither was accepted, he said.
Reuters 25 May 2021

HOUSTON: Royal Dutch Shell was still evaluating plans for an idled Louisiana oil refinery, the company said on Monday, after a Baton Rouge investor said over the weekend his $1.25 billion offer was not accepted.

American Clean Energy Refining LLC (ACER), based in Baton Rouge, submitted two bids for the refinery, the first last December, Chief Executive George R. Dabbs told Reuters on Sunday. Neither was accepted, he said.

ACER offered $1.75 billion for the 211,146 barrel-per-day (bpd) Convent, Louisiana, refinery before it was permanently idled in December, Dabbs said. The company bid $1.25 billion after it was shut, he said.

While not directly addressing ACER's bid, a Shell spokesman said the company has not made a final decision on the plant's future.

"Despite an extensive marketing process, a viable buyer was not identified," said Shell spokesman Curtis Smith. "Shell considers a wide range of qualifications and factors including a prospective buyer's ability and experience to operate complex manufacturing assets safely," Smith said.

The company "is actively evaluating options for the site, including potential additional future marketing efforts or retention of the idled asset."

Last year, Shell decided to shut the Convent refinery because it was unable to sell it after it became unprofitable amid the loss of demand spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic. The company announced the closure on Nov. 5, while the refinery shutdown was complete on Dec. 14.

Dabbs said Shell has not told ACER why its bid was not accepted.

Shell has been shedding refineries globally to concentrate on refineries that are paired with chemical plants. it agreed to sell its 145,000-bpd Puget Sound Refinery to HollyFrontier Corp and plans to sell its stake in a Deer Park, Texas, plant to partner Pemex.

If Shell won't sell the refinery to ACER, the company plans to build a 300,000-bpd refinery along the Mississippi River near the Convent refinery, Dabbs said.

Royal Dutch Shell Pemex Shell Pakistan Shell LNG Swiss racer ACER Dabbs

Shell weighs shut Louisiana refinery's future as Baton Rouge firm promotes bid

Biden hosts George Floyd family on anniversary of shocking murder

Afghan forces kill 50 Taliban fighters in fresh clashes

PM, cabinet colleagues visit ISI HQs

Australia to close Kabul embassy over security fears

Hong Kong could soon bin millions of unused vaccine doses

Sharp hike in poultry rates under focus

Pakistan, US agree to advance ‘practical’ cooperation

Karachi to come under night ‘curfew’ from today

Is US given an airbase?

Two Israelis stabbed, Palestinian assailant killed

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters