ANL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
ASC 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.73%)
ASL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.68%)
AVN 90.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.13%)
BOP 7.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
DGKC 119.30 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.54%)
EPCL 52.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.36%)
FCCL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
FFL 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.5%)
HASCOL 10.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.59%)
HUBC 77.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
JSCL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.95%)
KAPCO 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
KEL 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.36%)
MLCF 46.15 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.07%)
PAEL 32.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.1%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
POWER 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.42%)
PPL 85.83 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.28%)
PRL 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
PTC 9.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
TRG 168.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.3%)
UNITY 42.34 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (3.14%)
WTL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.38%)
BR100 4,985 Increased By ▲ 12.41 (0.25%)
BR30 25,942 Increased By ▲ 139.36 (0.54%)
KSE100 46,147 Increased By ▲ 49.51 (0.11%)
KSE30 18,805 Increased By ▲ 24.75 (0.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,400
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
905,852
225324hr
Sindh
310,557
Punjab
335,577
Balochistan
24,638
Islamabad
80,529
KPK
130,187
German property giants announce 19-bn-euro merger

AFP 25 May 2021

BERLIN: Germany's top property group Vonovia announced Monday plans for a 19-billion euro merger with rival Deutsche Wohnen to form a giant in the sector.

"In order to tackle both the housing shortage and climate change more robustly and efficiently, Vonovia and Deutsche Wohnen are joining forces," said a statement from the company.

The proposed deal comes after two previous attempts failed to come off, the last having been rejected by Deutsche Wohnen in 2016.

But this latest offer prices Deutsche Wohnen shares at well above their current market value, which stood at 44.99 euros on close of trade Friday on the Frankfurt exchange.

The markets in Germany are closed for a public holiday Monday.

Deutsche Wohnen shareholders will be offered 53.03 euros per share: 52 in cash and the rest as the company's dividend for the 2020 financial year, said the statement.

The previous purchase offer in 2016 saw Deutsche Wohnen oppose the merger, saying the proposed price was too low.

In Germany, where around 85 percent of residents are renters, Deutsche Wohnen and Vonovia play a premier role in the housing sector.

The merger will give birth to a giant of more than 500,000 homes.

The two promised to work closely with political decision makers on the sensitive issue of housing supply and prices.

They pledged to limit rent increases until 2026 and to build new apartments in the capital Berlin, which has been hit for years by runaway rent and a lack of affordable housing.

Germany Exeter Property Group Deutsche Bahn Vonovia Deutsche Wohnen

