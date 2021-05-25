Monsoon: SHC seeks report on preventive measures

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday directed the Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC) and the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) to submit a detailed report spelling out the measures to save the areas from flooding in the rainy season.

The SHC issued the directives while hearing the petitions regarding the flooding of areas falling in the jurisdiction of the DHA and the CBC in the last monsoon season.

The SHC bench also showed its displeasure over the arrangements to drain out rain water in these areas and remarked that the situation was worse than in the areas falling in the domain of the city government Karachi.

“The city had drowned and no one even bothered,” the bench said while expressing its displeasure at the performance of the authorities.

“NGOs had to step in to help people.” The CBC lawyer told the court that the areas where flooding was the worst had been identified.

“Due to climate change, such rain spells will be recurring,” the bench said. “What will you do then? Do you have a plan?” The court questioned why water pumping mechanisms have not been set up on the roads. “You just do cosmetic work.”

Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi remarked, “Concerned authorities remain in the deep slumber until an emergency situation hit the city.” He said that all would need to work tirelessly to improve the situation. The bench ordered the CBC and the DHA to prepare a detailed report and present it in the court by June 4.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021