New York cotton
25 May 2021
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:
=================================================================================
Current Session Prior Day
Open High Low Last Time Set Chg Vol Set
=================================================================================
Jul'21 82.70 82.93 82.12 82.82 13:19 82.82 - 9200 82.82
May 24
Oct'21 - 83.75 - 83.75 13:32 83.75 0.11 1 82.24
May 24
Dec'21 83.00 83.35 82.60 83.29 13:19 83.29 0.07 5178 83.22
May 24
=================================================================================
