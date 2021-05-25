Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (May 24, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.05975 0.06200 0.08900 0.05975
Libor 1 Week 0.06188 0.06625 0.12163 0.06188
Libor 1 Month 0.09163 0.09750 0.19513 0.09163
Libor 2 Month 0.12113 0.12263 0.28875 0.12113
Libor 3 Month 0.14700 0.15513 0.37125 0.14700
Libor 6 Month 0.17875 0.18763 0.57163 0.17875
Libor 1 Year 0.25963 0.26588 0.68175 0.25963
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
