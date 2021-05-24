Markets
Brazil central bank to raise 2021 GDP growth forecast towards 4pc
- Campos Neto also said he anticipates a huge acceleration in Brazil's COVID-19 vaccination program in June.
Updated 24 May 2021
BRASILIA: Brazil's central bank will revise up its 3.5pc economic growth forecast for this year towards 4pc, bank president Roberto Campos Neto said on Monday, following a surprisingly strong performance in the first quarter.
In an online event hosted by private equity firm EB Capital, Campos Neto also said he anticipates a huge acceleration in Brazil's COVID-19 vaccination program in June, and noted that inflation expectations are rising due to a mix of fiscal, political and technical factors.
