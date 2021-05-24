ANL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.13%)
ASC 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
ASL 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
AVN 90.44 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (2.54%)
BOP 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.79%)
BYCO 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
DGKC 116.35 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (2.06%)
EPCL 51.50 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.66%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.47%)
FFBL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.59%)
FFL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.51%)
HASCOL 10.71 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
HUBC 77.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.64%)
HUMNL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
JSCL 23.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.31%)
KAPCO 39.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.19%)
LOTCHEM 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.71%)
MLCF 45.66 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (3.8%)
PAEL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.57%)
PIBTL 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.24%)
POWER 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
PPL 85.59 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (2.14%)
PRL 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.03%)
PTC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.18%)
SILK 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.6%)
SNGP 42.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.32%)
TRG 169.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-2.64%)
UNITY 41.05 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
WTL 2.18 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (15.34%)
BR100 4,973 Increased By ▲ 22.91 (0.46%)
BR30 25,802 Increased By ▲ 98.56 (0.38%)
KSE100 46,097 Increased By ▲ 182.13 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,781 Increased By ▲ 61.36 (0.33%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,308
5724hr
Pakistan Cases
903,599
306024hr
Sindh
309,647
Punjab
334,760
Balochistan
24,583
Islamabad
80,418
KPK
129,883
Wall St gains at open as higher oil drives energy stocks

  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 46.0 points, or 0.13%, at the open to 34253.87. The S&P 500 (.SPX) rose 14.3 points, or 0.34%, at the open to 4170.16​, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) rose 86.2 points, or 0.64%, to 13557.212 at the opening bell.
Reuters 24 May 2021

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday as higher oil prices lifted energy stocks, while investors geared up for key inflation readings later this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 46.0 points, or 0.13%, at the open to 34253.87. The S&P 500 (.SPX) rose 14.3 points, or 0.34%, at the open to 4170.16​, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) rose 86.2 points, or 0.64%, to 13557.212 at the opening bell.

