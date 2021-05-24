Markets
Wall St gains at open as higher oil drives energy stocks
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 46.0 points, or 0.13%, at the open to 34253.87. The S&P 500 (.SPX) rose 14.3 points, or 0.34%, at the open to 4170.16, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) rose 86.2 points, or 0.64%, to 13557.212 at the opening bell.
24 May 2021
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday as higher oil prices lifted energy stocks, while investors geared up for key inflation readings later this week.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 46.0 points, or 0.13%, at the open to 34253.87. The S&P 500 (.SPX) rose 14.3 points, or 0.34%, at the open to 4170.16, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) rose 86.2 points, or 0.64%, to 13557.212 at the opening bell.
'Unnecessary movement' in Karachi restricted from tomorrow as Sindh tightens Covid-19 SOPs
Wall St gains at open as higher oil drives energy stocks
Three injured in Quetta explosion, casualties feared
Hyundai Nishat recalls over 1,600 Tucsons in Pakistan
GDP growth expected to rise 3.94pc as post-Covid recovery strengthens: SBP
Pakistan to allow US air, ground access for its Afghanistan presence: Pentagon
PM Khan inaugurates Ehsaas Saving Wallets initiative
Covid claims 57 lives, infects 3,060 more across country
There will be no power tariff, taxation hikes in FY22 budget: Tarin
Experts for revisiting 1.5pc turnover tax on companies
People associated with CPEC projects: PM for issuance of separate visa category
New road to improve Pak-Iran connectivity: Asim Bajwa
Read more stories
Comments