Hyundai Nishat recalls over 1,600 Tucsons in Pakistan

  • The company says ABS malfunction could ‘potentially short-circuit.’
  • It advises taking the vehicle to Hyundai dealerships.
Syed Ahmed 24 May 2021

In a major development, Hyundai Nishat Motor has issued a recall of over 1,600 of its Tucson cars in Pakistan over concerns of a possible malfunction in the anti-lock braking system (ABS) module.

In a message to its customers, the company said the malfunction could “potentially short-circuit”, and advised taking the vehicle to Hyundai dealerships.

The recall is expected to affect customers who received delivery within the first four months of the launch that occurred in August 2020.

The development was confirmed on Monday by the company’s chief financial officer Norez Abdullah who said that this was being done as a precautionary measure.

The news comes a few months after Hyundai Motor Co, the South Korean manufacturer, announced recalling 129,000 US vehicles for an engine issue that could increase the risk of a fire, Reuters reported in December 2020.

Launched in Pakistan in August last year, Hyundai Tucson has grown in popularity, leveraging the growing crossover SUV segment. Its competitor, Kia Sportage, hit the market earlier, and has also created hype in the auto sector.

Since Tucson’s launch, the company has sold over 3,200 units. Sales have also recently picked up, with 1,662 units rolling out in the last three months alone.

Recall details

The chassis numbers affected by the recall are: 0001 to 1611

The customers have been asked to to get an enhanced protective kit installed and the Electronic Control Unit (ECU) upgraded as a precautionary measure.

