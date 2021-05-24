PTCL appoints Hatem Bamatraf as Chief Executive

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), the country’s leading telecom and ICT services provider, on Monday announced to have appointed Hatem Mohamad Bamatraf as the Chief Executive of the company.

“We have to inform you that Mr Matthew Wilsher has/have ceased to be the Chief Executive of the Company w.e.f. 2021-05-23 and Mr Hatem Mohamad Bamatraf has/have been appointed as Chief Executive,” read a PTCL filing to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

As per details, Hatem Bamatraf has been serving as Chief Technology Officer at Etisalat since 2013, and is a member of various advisory boards.

It is pertinent to mention that Mathew Wilsher was appointed as Chief Executive with effect from 2020-12-01 (1st December) in place of Rashid Naseer Khan.