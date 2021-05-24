Economy: Umar felicitates nation

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Sunday congratulated the whole nation that the country’s economy, despite of COVID-19 challenges, had improved and strengthened to a great extent due to prudent policies of the incumbent government.

Several world countries had appreciated and lauded the economic policies of Pakistan during the coronavirus outbreak, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the economy of world countries had badly affected and damaged by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had devised an effective strategy to protect and provide relief to the poor segment of the society during the pandemic, he added.

He said Pakistan’s smart lock down policy was also acknowledged by the world countries.

The cases of deadly virus were decreasing in Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) except Sindh, he claimed.

He said the performance of PTI government was excellent and outstanding in all sectors as the national economy was heading into right direction, adding the growth had been witnessed in agriculture and business industry.