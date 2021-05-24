Re-investigation into Ring Road project demanded

RAWALPIND: The victims of Rawalpindi Ring Road (RRR) project Sunday demanded the government to establish a judicial or Parliamentary commission to probe the multi billion corruption scandal. Head of the Ring Road affectees Action Committee, Abdul Aziz Kayani,along with Syed Fayyaz Hussain Gilani, coordinators Malik Mohammad Nadeem and Mohammad Miskin, made the demands during their press conference here at the Rawalpindi Press Club.