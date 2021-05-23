ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
ASC 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
ASL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.66%)
AVN 88.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.68%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.82%)
BYCO 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
DGKC 114.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.33%)
EPCL 51.16 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.53%)
FCCL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.93%)
FFBL 25.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
HASCOL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.01%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.39%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
JSCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.7%)
KAPCO 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
LOTCHEM 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.62%)
MLCF 43.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
PAEL 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.78%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 83.80 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.82%)
PRL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.48%)
PTC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.92%)
SNGP 43.15 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.35%)
TRG 174.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.53%)
UNITY 40.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
WTL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.78%)
BR100 4,950 Increased By ▲ 41.19 (0.84%)
BR30 25,704 Increased By ▲ 178.22 (0.7%)
KSE100 45,915 Increased By ▲ 340.91 (0.75%)
KSE30 18,719 Increased By ▲ 144.22 (0.78%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,177
8824hr
Pakistan Cases
897,468
400724hr
Sindh
306,707
Punjab
333,057
Balochistan
24,413
Islamabad
80,156
KPK
129,013
Business Recorder Logo
May 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US wheat hits one-month low, soyabeans drop to three-week low

Reuters 23 May 2021

CHICAGO: US wheat futures fell on Friday, touching a one-month low on improving prospects for the crop in the US Plains, traders said.

Corn futures fell on a round of profit-taking after rising in three of the previous four sessions. Soybeans also closed lower, with concerns about demand outweighing a bargain-buying attempt after prices for the most-active contract sagged to a three-week low.

Traders noted slowing activity from soya crushers as well as export buyers.

“High prolonged prices (are) finally starting to trim overall demand as we head into the summer months,” Arlan Suderman, chief commodities economist at StoneX, said in a note to clients.

The most-active soyabean futures contract dropped 3.9% this week, its biggest weekly decline in four months.

Chicago Board of Trade July soyabean futures settled down 7 cents at $15.26-1/4 a bushel.

CBOT May soft red winter wheat futures were 1 cent lower at $6.74-1/4 a bushel. The contract bottomed out at $6.65-3/4 a bushel, the lowest on a continuous basis for the most-active contract since April 21.

Scouts on an annual tour of Kansas wheat fields found record yield potential in the top US winter wheat state’s crop after late-season rains.

CBOT July corn was down 5 cents at $6.59-1/2 a bushel. The contract rose 2.4% this week after plunging 12.1% last week.

Forecasts for good crop weather in the US Midwest added pressure to corn futures.

“The weather is still wet to start the weekend up and down the spine of the Midwest,” Charlie Sernatinger, global head of grain futures at ED&F Man Capital, said in a note to clients.

Warmer temperatures and further showers forecast in the US Midwest in the next three weeks could boost harvest prospects for recently planted corn, traders said.

Wheat US wheat Soyabeans wheat rates

US wheat hits one-month low, soyabeans drop to three-week low

FBR asked to pursue court cases: Finance Division fears financial liabilities

Ex-officio members: MoF asked to review nominations/appointments on PSEs’ boards

Ring Road a flagship project: Sarwar

Macroeconomic indicators showing positive trends despite Covid-19: Bajwa

Estimate reflects strong recovery under way: SBP

Strong growth despite tough IMF programme: Tarin

Lithuania quits China’s 17+1 cooperation forum

Sufficient electricity available in system: Spokesman PD

Consumers overcharged in April: Nepra urged to approve 84 paisa/unit refund

China’s ‘father of hybrid rice’ dies

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.