ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
ASC 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
ASL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.66%)
AVN 88.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.68%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.82%)
BYCO 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
DGKC 114.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.33%)
EPCL 51.16 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.53%)
FCCL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.93%)
FFBL 25.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
HASCOL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.01%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.39%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
JSCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.7%)
KAPCO 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
LOTCHEM 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.62%)
MLCF 43.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
PAEL 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.78%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 83.80 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.82%)
PRL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.48%)
PTC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.92%)
SNGP 43.15 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.35%)
TRG 174.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.53%)
UNITY 40.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
WTL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.78%)
BR100 4,950 Increased By ▲ 41.19 (0.84%)
BR30 25,704 Increased By ▲ 178.22 (0.7%)
KSE100 45,915 Increased By ▲ 340.91 (0.75%)
KSE30 18,719 Increased By ▲ 144.22 (0.78%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,089
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
893,461
307024hr
Sindh
304,571
Punjab
332,000
Balochistan
24,318
Islamabad
80,010
KPK
128,561
Business Recorder
May 22, 2021
Pakistan

Sindh Human Capital Investment Project: Sindh govt, WB agree to finalise

Recorder Report 22 May 2021

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a virtual meeting with the World Bank team headed by its Country Director Naijy Benhassine discussed a five-component $400 million Sindh Human Capital Investment Project.

The Sindh government and the World Bank agreed to finalize the project by completing its remaining documents so that it could be started from next financial year.

The chief minister was assisted by provincial ministers, Dr Azra Fazal Pecvhuho, Ismail Rahu, Saeed Ghani, Nasir Shah, Sohail Siyal, Chairperson P&D Shireen Narejo, Principal Secretary Sajid Jamal Abro, Commissioner karachi Naveed Shaikh, Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi, Secretary School Education Ahmed Bux Narejo, Secretary Local Govt Najam Shah, Secretary Health Kazim Jatoi, Secretary Agriculture Raheem Soomro and others.

It was a $400 million comprehensive project in which the World Bank would finance 85 percent budget and the provincial government would share 15 percent funds.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that it would be called Sindh 1000 Days plus programme aimed at further strengthening the continuum of care for Integrated Healthcare Services for Universal Health Coverage.

He further said that the Human capital formation would be made through integrated health, early child education, adult literacy, skill development for women economic inclusion and a Social Registry.

"We are conducting environmental and social impact assessment," he said.

He said that selected interventions would be implemented through Public Private Partnership (PPP) such as social registry, skills development, ambulance, Micro-finance, telehealth and others.

The CM discussing the details of the project said that out of 30 districts 271 undeserved Union Councils selected. "The selection is based on hard-to-reach and remoteness in terms of Desert, Delta, Riverine, Hilly, Nara, Achro Thar and Arid zone," he said and added that data collected through district health departments' office.

According to Murad Ali Shah, out of total 1093 government dispensaries (GDs), 293 were selected on the criteria based on two factors - the GD located at four Kilometers distance from a Basic Health Unit (BHU) and the GD which has no coverage of Lady Health Workers.

"On average each GD is nine kilometers away from a BHU," he elaborated and added during first launching of programme, 93 GDs located in five districts- Tharparkar, Thatta, Sujawal, Jamshoro, Qambar-Shahdadkot would be covered, while rest would be covered after one year of the initial programme.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

World Bank Syed Murad Ali Shah PPP Sindh Government Naijy Benhassine

