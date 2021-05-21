Pakistan
Pak-China friendship to reach new heights: Dr Firdous
- She said that friendship between Pakistan and China would reach new heights under the able leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.
21 May 2021
LAHORE: Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday felicitated the nation on completion of 70 years of Pakistan and China diplomatic ties.
In her tweet, she said that bilateral relations based on mutual trust and cooperation between Pakistan and China were exemplary.
Pak-China friendship to reach new heights: Dr Firdous
