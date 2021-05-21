ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
ASC 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
ASL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.66%)
AVN 88.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.68%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.82%)
BYCO 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
DGKC 114.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.33%)
EPCL 51.16 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.53%)
FCCL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.93%)
FFBL 25.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
HASCOL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.01%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.39%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
JSCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.7%)
KAPCO 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
LOTCHEM 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.62%)
MLCF 43.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
PAEL 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.78%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 83.80 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.82%)
PRL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.48%)
PTC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.92%)
SNGP 43.15 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.35%)
TRG 174.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.53%)
UNITY 40.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
WTL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.78%)
BR100 4,950 Increased By ▲ 41.19 (0.84%)
BR30 25,704 Increased By ▲ 178.22 (0.7%)
KSE100 45,915 Increased By ▲ 340.91 (0.75%)
KSE30 18,719 Increased By ▲ 144.22 (0.78%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,089
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
893,461
307024hr
Sindh
304,571
Punjab
332,000
Balochistan
24,318
Islamabad
80,010
KPK
128,561
Business Recorder Logo
May 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Germany's Jan-March oil imports drop by 15.6pc year on year

  • Oil volumes in the three months fell to 18.6 million tonnes from 22.1 million in the same months of 2020, statistics from the BAFA foreign trade office showed.
  • Germany spent 6.8 billion euros ($8.29 billion) on crude imports in the period, 13.9% less than a year earlier, reflecting the drop in volumes and the impact of lower oil prices early in 2021.
Reuters 21 May 2021

FRANKFURT: German crude oil imports in January through March fell 15.6% year on year as the COVID-19 pandemic and related lockdowns hit industry but year-on-year losses were lower than in January-February as the economy did start to improve, official data showed.

Oil volumes in the three months fell to 18.6 million tonnes from 22.1 million in the same months of 2020, statistics from the BAFA foreign trade office showed.

Russia accounted for 34.6% of Germany's oil imports in the period, followed by 22.9% from the British and Norwegian North Sea, while imports from members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) contributed 13.7%.

The rest was shared among other sources, including the United States in third place.

Germany spent 6.8 billion euros ($8.29 billion) on crude imports in the period, 13.9% less than a year earlier, reflecting the drop in volumes and the impact of lower oil prices early in 2021.

However, Brent crude prices started rallying in February, briefly regained pre-pandemic levels above $70 in March, and have settled between $62 and $70 since then, which will show in coming months' statistics.

Average oil prices paid for each tonne at the German border in January/March were already 1.4% up from a year earlier at 364.4 euros, BAFA said.

crude oil export Crude oil process crude oil price BAFA crude oil market German crude oil imports

Germany's Jan-March oil imports drop by 15.6pc year on year

Canada extends ban on passenger flights from India and Pakistan by 30 days

Hours after ceasefire, Israeli police attack Al-Aqsa Mosque

Six killed, several injured as terrorists target pro-Palestine rally in Chaman

Pakistan to start vaccination for 30 and above tomorrow: Asad Umar

PM inaugurates 1,100 MW Karachi nuclear power plant's unit 2

PM Khan says peace required to unleash China’s Belt and Road potential

All sides must make 'welcome' Gaza ceasefire durable: UK's Raab

Hamas claims victory in conflict with Israel after ceasefire

Pakistan’s COVID-19 deaths rise by 102 to cross 20,000 mark

William and Harry hit out at BBC over 'deceitful' Diana interview

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters