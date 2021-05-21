Markets
TSX opens higher as energy stocks, retail sales rise
- Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 61.08 points, or 0.31%, at 19,604.03.
21 May 2021
Canada's main stock index rose at open on Friday, drawing support from energy stocks tracking a rise in crude oil prices as economic reopening raised summer demand hopes, while a rise in retail sales also lifted sentiment.
At 09:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 61.08 points, or 0.31%, at 19,604.03.
Hours after ceasefire, Israeli police attack Al-Aqsa Mosque
TSX opens higher as energy stocks, retail sales rise
Six killed, several injured as terrorists target pro-Palestine rally in Chaman
'The world's opinion is changing, Palestinians will have their own country one day,' says PM Khan
Pakistan to start vaccination for 30 and above tomorrow: Asad Umar
PM inaugurates 1,100 MW Karachi nuclear power plant's unit 2
PM Khan says peace required to unleash China’s Belt and Road potential
All sides must make 'welcome' Gaza ceasefire durable: UK's Raab
Hamas claims victory in conflict with Israel after ceasefire
Pakistan’s COVID-19 deaths rise by 102 to cross 20,000 mark
William and Harry hit out at BBC over 'deceitful' Diana interview
Pakistan welcomes Gaza ceasefire announcement, says Israel’s occupation of Palestine must end
Read more stories
Comments