ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
ASC 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
ASL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.66%)
AVN 88.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.68%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.82%)
BYCO 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
DGKC 114.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.33%)
EPCL 51.16 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.53%)
FCCL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.93%)
FFBL 25.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
HASCOL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.01%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.39%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
JSCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.7%)
KAPCO 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
LOTCHEM 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.62%)
MLCF 43.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
PAEL 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.78%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 83.80 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.82%)
PRL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.48%)
PTC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.92%)
SNGP 43.15 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.35%)
TRG 174.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.53%)
UNITY 40.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
WTL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.78%)
BR100 4,950 Increased By ▲ 41.19 (0.84%)
BR30 25,704 Increased By ▲ 178.22 (0.7%)
KSE100 45,915 Increased By ▲ 340.91 (0.75%)
KSE30 18,719 Increased By ▲ 144.22 (0.78%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,089
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
893,461
307024hr
Sindh
304,571
Punjab
332,000
Balochistan
24,318
Islamabad
80,010
KPK
128,561
Business Recorder Logo
May 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Canada retail sales seen plunging in April as restrictions tightened

  • Statscan also said March retail trade rose by 3.6% from February, thanks in part to higher sales at building material and garden equipment and supplies dealers. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a 2.3% increase.
  • The Canadian dollar, which has been flirting with six-year highs against the US dollar, held onto earlier gains and was trading up 0.1% on the day at C$1.2040 to the greenback, or 83.06 US cents.
Reuters 21 May 2021

OTTAWA: Canadian retail sales most likely plunged by 5.1% in April, Statistics Canada said on Friday, a fall that analysts said coincided with provincial efforts to fight a third wave of COVID-19.

Statscan also said March retail trade rose by 3.6% from February, thanks in part to higher sales at building material and garden equipment and supplies dealers. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a 2.3% increase.

Statscan cited the "rapidly evolving economic situation" as a reason for predicting the April decline but did not give details. The estimate was calculated based on responses received from 46% of companies surveyed.

"The strength in March seems to have been more than fully reversed in April as much of the country moved back into lockdown," said Stephen Brown, senior Canadian economist at Capital Economics.

The Canadian dollar, which has been flirting with six-year highs against the US dollar, held onto earlier gains and was trading up 0.1% on the day at C$1.2040 to the greenback, or 83.06 US cents.

Royce Mendes, senior economist at CIBC Capital Markets, said markets were unlikely to react to the preliminary April data since they had already predicted a slowdown.

Statscan said that, based on respondent feedback, 2.1% of retailers were closed at some point in March. The average length of the closure was less than one day.

"This represented a widespread reopening of the economy between the second and third waves of the pandemic," it said.

Canadian Dollar Canadian economy Canadian GDP Canadian inflation Canada retail sales

Canada retail sales seen plunging in April as restrictions tightened

Six killed, several injured as terrorists target pro-Palestine rally in Chaman

As Gaza ceasefire takes hold, Pakistan marks day of solidarity with the Palestinian people

Pakistan to start vaccination for 30 and above tomorrow: Asad Umar

PM inaugurates 1,100 MW Karachi nuclear power plant's unit 2

PM Khan says peace required to unleash China’s Belt and Road potential

All sides must make 'welcome' Gaza ceasefire durable: UK's Raab

Hamas claims victory in conflict with Israel after ceasefire

Pakistan’s COVID-19 deaths rise by 102 to cross 20,000 mark

William and Harry hit out at BBC over 'deceitful' Diana interview

Pakistan welcomes Gaza ceasefire announcement, says Israel’s occupation of Palestine must end

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters