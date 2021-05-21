ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
ASC 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
ASL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.66%)
AVN 88.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.68%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.82%)
BYCO 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
DGKC 114.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.33%)
EPCL 51.16 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.53%)
FCCL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.93%)
FFBL 25.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
HASCOL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.01%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.39%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
JSCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.7%)
KAPCO 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
LOTCHEM 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.62%)
MLCF 43.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
PAEL 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.78%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 83.80 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.82%)
PRL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.48%)
PTC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.92%)
SNGP 43.15 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.35%)
TRG 174.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.53%)
UNITY 40.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
WTL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.78%)
BR100 4,950 Increased By ▲ 41.19 (0.84%)
BR30 25,704 Increased By ▲ 178.22 (0.7%)
KSE100 45,915 Increased By ▲ 340.91 (0.75%)
KSE30 18,719 Increased By ▲ 144.22 (0.78%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,089
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
893,461
307024hr
Sindh
304,571
Punjab
332,000
Balochistan
24,318
Islamabad
80,010
KPK
128,561
Copper retreats on fears over Chinese price crackdown

  • Copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was set for its biggest weekly drop since January after a sizzling rally with near 40% gains since the start of the year to a record peak of $10,747.50 last week.
Reuters 21 May 2021

LONDON: Copper prices eroded further on Friday as some investors took profits and others worried about threats by top consumer China to curb surging commodity prices.

Copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was set for its biggest weekly drop since January after a sizzling rally with near 40% gains since the start of the year to a record peak of $10,747.50 last week.

By 1015 GMT on Friday, three-month LME copper had slipped 0.3% to $10,019 a tonne, down 2.1% on the week.

"It's the potential risk of Chinese authorities clamping down on prices that seems to be the catalyst for the turnaround this week," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen.

"The turnaround you could argue was overdue. The market had almost gone vertical during the past month and so we seem to be entering a consolidation phase right now."

Hansen said a further leg of the correction could take LME copper down to about $9,600 a tonne.

China, the world's biggest copper user, on Wednesday said it would strengthen its management of commodity supply and demand to curb "unreasonable" increases in prices and prevent them from being passed on to consumers.

The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed 1.2% down at 71,980 yuan ($11,189.01) a tonne.

"With nervousness creeping into equities globally and the shiny world of bitcoin starting to become tarnished, it looks like the markets could be in for a bumpy ride," said Malcolm Freeman, a director at UK broker Kingdom Futures.

LME aluminium gained 1.3% to $2,428 a tonne as a consultancy forecast that almost 1 million tonnes of smelting capacity in drought-hit Yunnan province in southwest China could be shut temporarily owing to restrictions on electricity supply.

The global nickel market deficit widened to 16,100 tonnes in March from 600 tonnes in February, data showed.

LME zinc gained 1.5% to $3,004 a tonne, lead rose 0.2% to $2,221, nickel shed 0.3% to $17,105 and tin was down 0.8% at $29,505.

