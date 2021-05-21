Markets
Hong Kong stocks up at start of trade
21 May 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened on a positive note Friday morning, building on a strong lead from Wall Street and reversing some of the previous day's losses.
The Hang Seng Index added 0.47 percent, or 134.05 points, to 28,584.34.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.11 percent, or 3.89 points, to 3,510.84, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 0.25 percent, or 5.84 points, to 2,336.20.
