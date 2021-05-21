ANL 31.58 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.89%)
ASC 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
ASL 23.18 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.13%)
AVN 88.78 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.35%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.25%)
BYCO 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
DGKC 114.16 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (1.48%)
EPCL 50.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.4%)
FCCL 23.63 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.42%)
FFBL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.77%)
FFL 15.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.76%)
HASCOL 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 77.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.27%)
JSCL 23.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.02%)
KAPCO 39.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
KEL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
MLCF 44.20 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.94%)
PAEL 32.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.85%)
PIBTL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.83%)
POWER 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PPL 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.46%)
PRL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.68%)
PTC 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.72%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.69%)
SNGP 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
TRG 174.79 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (0.92%)
UNITY 41.16 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.13%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.39%)
BR100 4,946 Increased By ▲ 37.14 (0.76%)
BR30 25,742 Increased By ▲ 215.95 (0.85%)
KSE100 45,778 Increased By ▲ 204.2 (0.45%)
KSE30 18,670 Increased By ▲ 95.05 (0.51%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,089
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
893,461
307024hr
Sindh
304,571
Punjab
332,000
Balochistan
24,318
Islamabad
80,010
KPK
128,561
Business Recorder Logo
May 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

No postponement for Copa America, federation says after Colombia withdraws

  • In Argentina, President Alberto Fernandez said earlier that his country would be ready to fully host the games if Colombia backs out.
AFP 21 May 2021

ASUNCION: South American football's governing body CONMEBOL on Thursday rejected a request by Colombia to postpone the Copa America 2021 tournament it is co-hosting with Argentina.

The games that were to be played in Colombia in the June 13-July 10 event will instead be moved to Argentina, CONMEBOL said, stating that it was "impossible" to move the event to November as authorities in Bogota requested.

The federation statement cited "reasons relating to the international calendar and logistics of the tournament."

Colombia is in the midst of a wave of street protests and social unrest that has resulted in 42 deaths. Covid-19 cases have also shot up in the last weeks.

Large and sometimes violent anti-government demos have been taking place in Bogota, Medellin and Cali -- cities where Copa America games were set to be played.

On May 13 a Copa Libertadores South American club tournament game in Barranquilla was suspended five times as clouds of tear gas used to break up demos outside the stadium wafted in and affected the players.

In Argentina, President Alberto Fernandez said earlier that his country would be ready to fully host the games if Colombia backs out.

But Argentina is dealing with the worst phase yet of the Covid-19 pandemic -- and late Thursday Fernandez announced that Argentina will go into total lockdown for nine days to control the spread of the virus.

The Copa America tournament, like the European Championship, was due to take place last year but was postponed by 12 months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Two guest nations, Australia and Qatar, pulled out of the tournament in February due to a clash with World Cup qualifying dates.

argentina COVID19 CONMEBOL's council Copa America Copa Libertadores South American club tournament

No postponement for Copa America, federation says after Colombia withdraws

All sides must make 'welcome' Gaza ceasefire durable: UK's Raab

Hamas claims victory in conflict with Israel after ceasefire

Pakistan’s COVID-19 deaths rise by 102 to cross 20,000 mark

William and Harry hit out at BBC over 'deceitful' Diana interview

Pakistan welcomes Gaza ceasefire announcement, says Israel’s occupation of Palestine must end

Blinken to travel to Middle East 'in the coming days'

Biden meets South Korean president, shoring up US-Asia alliance

Israel agrees to ceasefire after 11-day destruction

SMEs likely to get Rs60bn collateral-free lending

Groundbreaking of Naukundi-Mashkhel Road performed: PM speaks about Balochistan’s potential

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters