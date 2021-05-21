ANL 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.95%)
ASC 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
ASL 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.63%)
AVN 87.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.92%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (7.22%)
DGKC 112.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.45%)
EPCL 49.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.7%)
FCCL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
FFBL 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 15.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
HASCOL 11.31 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.7%)
HUBC 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
JSCL 23.61 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (7.46%)
KAPCO 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.71%)
LOTCHEM 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.27%)
MLCF 43.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.34%)
PAEL 31.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.15%)
POWER 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.79%)
PPL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.36%)
PRL 25.42 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.91%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.64%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
SNGP 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.01%)
TRG 173.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-0.89%)
UNITY 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
WTL 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.73%)
BR100 4,909 Decreased By ▼ -5.31 (-0.11%)
BR30 25,526 Increased By ▲ 66.31 (0.26%)
KSE100 45,574 Decreased By ▼ -108.04 (-0.24%)
KSE30 18,575 Decreased By ▼ -94.02 (-0.5%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,987
13124hr
Pakistan Cases
890,391
420724hr
Sindh
303,323
Punjab
331,102
Balochistan
24,223
Islamabad
79,789
KPK
128,033
Business Recorder Logo
May 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

King Salman approves Grand mosque design at IIU campus

Recorder Report 21 May 2021

LAHORE: Custodian of Two Holy Mosques King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz has approved a NESPAK design for a grand mosque named after him at the new campus of the International Islamic University (IIU) in Islamabad it was told by Dr Tahir Masood, Managing Director NESPAK here on Thursday.

Earlier, International Islamic University (IIU), Islamabad engaged NESPAK to design “King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Grand Mosque at the New Campus of IIU, H-10, Islamabad. The Mosque will have a huge complex that will also be a hub of research, dialogue and learning where scholars and students will benefit from the facility. The Mosque will also meet the requirement of the University’s population for the prayers as thousands of students and officials will use this Grand Mosque. The proposed model of Mosque is an exceptional representation of Islamic arts and architecture. The Mosque’s construction will be a milestone towards achievement of the lofty goals of University.

There will be an ample capacity in the inner hall of the Mosque where as many as 4000 males and 2000 females will offer prayer, while the open courtyard will also have a capacity to accommodate 6000 people. The project worth $32 million will cover an area of 41,200 square meters. There will be a library and a museum, while there will also be a Muhammad bin Salman Auditorium for conferences in the Mosque. The mosque overlooks an outdoor garden of 8,500 square meters, while a parking space of 7,000 square meters has been allocated.

Thanking his highness for keen interest in meeting the infrastructural needs of IIU and also hailing Saudi Arabia’s continuous efforts of building Mosques across the world, the Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Pakistan, H E Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki said that the Mosque will be another valuable addition that will further strengthen bilateral ties between both brethren countries Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. He also hailed services of King Salman bin Abdul Aziz for his untiring efforts for the progress of Muslim world and told that the King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Mosque at IIU will be a symbol of Saudi Arabia’s commitment to promote education.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

IIU NESPAK King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Nawaf bin Saeed Al Malki

King Salman approves Grand mosque design at IIU campus

SMEs likely to get Rs60bn collateral-free lending

Groundbreaking of Naukundi-Mashkhel Road performed: PM speaks about Balochistan’s potential

EU parliament freezes China deal ratification

Israel and Hamas to observe truce

Jobs, home financing for poor: PM asks Tarin to prepare plan

Baqir tells PM how RDAs soared

ECs’ SLR requirement reduced

MPC meetings: State Bank introduces advance calendar

Imran, Chinese PM reaffirm resolve to strengthen ties

Cabinet to approve APTTA extension

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.