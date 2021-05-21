Sindh to keep Covid-19 curbs amid surge in cases

KARACHI: The Sindh Task Force on coronavirus in its meeting chaired by Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at the CM House here on Thursday decided to continue with the ongoing non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) all over Sindh. The task force would meet again on Saturday to review imposition of more restrictions.

The meeting was told that there were 1,232 cases on Eid day on May 13, and after six days of Eid the number of cases further increased to 2,076 that constituted 10.2 percent of the tests.

The chief minister said that on May 19, a record 20,421 tests were conducted which detected 2,076 cases (10.2 percent).

“In Karachi alone 9,606 tests were conducted against which 1,356 cases were detected that constituted 14.12 percent,” he disclosed.

From May 13 to May 19, 7837 coronavirus cases were detected across the province, and 67 people lost their lives, the meeting was told. The meeting decided to continue with the ongoing NPI interventions.

The task force would meet again after two days on Saturday to review the situation for imposing more restrictions. The meeting was attended among others by provincial ministers Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Saeed Ghani and Syed Nasir Shah, advisor Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah and representatives of Corps 5, Rangers and the WHO.

