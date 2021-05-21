ANL 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.44%)
ASC 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.32%)
ASL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.44%)
AVN 88.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.8%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.25%)
BYCO 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
DGKC 113.23 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.65%)
EPCL 50.49 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.18%)
FCCL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
FFBL 25.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
FFL 15.93 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
HASCOL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.39%)
HUBC 77.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.26%)
HUMNL 6.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.21%)
JSCL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.68%)
KAPCO 39.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
MLCF 43.96 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.39%)
PAEL 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.26%)
PIBTL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
POWER 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
PPL 83.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.34%)
PRL 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.87%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.69%)
SNGP 41.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.31%)
TRG 174.20 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.58%)
UNITY 41.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.35%)
WTL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.26%)
BR100 4,937 Increased By ▲ 28.74 (0.59%)
BR30 25,707 Increased By ▲ 181.02 (0.71%)
KSE100 45,686 Increased By ▲ 112.22 (0.25%)
KSE30 18,629 Increased By ▲ 53.59 (0.29%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,089
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
893,461
307024hr
Sindh
304,571
Punjab
332,000
Balochistan
24,318
Islamabad
80,010
KPK
128,561
Early trade in New York: Dollar comes down from Fed minutes high

Reuters Updated 21 May 2021

NEW YORK: The dollar lost ground on Thursday, hovering just above a multi-month low following Wednesday’s bounce prompted by the release of US Federal Reserve meeting minutes.

In those minutes, from the Fed’s most recent monetary policy meeting, several policymakers said a discussion about reducing the pace of asset purchases would be appropriate “at some point” if the US economic recovery continues to gain momentum.

The dollar index was last down 0.37% at 89.884.

That weakness helped boost the Australian dollar which also got a lift from strong April employment data. It was up 0.61% at $0.7773.

The euro gained 0.3% to $1.2211 and the dollar fell 0.42% to 108.765 Japanese yen.

The cryptocurrency roller coaster was on an upswing in the wake of a steep sell-off following China’s regulatory move against the digital assets.

That sell-off has since reversed course with the help of bargain hunters.

Bitcoin was most recently up 13.4% at $41,812 after plummeting to 54% below its record high hit just over a month ago after some of its prominent backers reiterated their support for the digital currency.

Smaller rival Ether gained 19.5% to $2,911. On Wednesday, it fell 22.8%, its biggest daily fall since March 2020.

