World
Brazil registers 2,403 new COVID-19 deaths, total stands at 444,094: health ministry
- Brazil has now registered 15.9 million cases since the pandemic began, and the official death toll stands at 444,094, according to ministry data.
21 May 2021
BRASILIA: Brazil recorded 82,039 additional confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 2,403 new deaths from COVID-19, Health Ministry figures showed on Thursday.
Brazil has now registered 15.9 million cases since the pandemic began, and the official death toll stands at 444,094, according to ministry data.
Israel agrees to ceasefire after 11-day destruction
Brazil registers 2,403 new COVID-19 deaths, total stands at 444,094: health ministry
We must not fail the Palestinian people at this critical juncture, FM Qureshi tells UNGA emergency session
SBP rolls out advance calendar of MPC meetings
BBC to publish report into Diana interview
FM Qureshi arrives in New York to address UNGA emergency session on Palestine
Covid-19: Pakistan records two-week high as lockdown restrictions ease
Iran dumps India, awards Farzad-B gas field contract to local firm
Exams will be held promptly if arrangements satisfactory: Shafqat Mahmood
Bitcoin tumble slows with help from Elon Musk
US, Russia seek to ease tensions in first meeting of Biden administration
Tarin’s approach to Budget FY22 ‘Well thought out’ tax reforms
Read more stories
Comments