ANL 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.95%)
ASC 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
ASL 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.63%)
AVN 87.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.92%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (7.22%)
DGKC 112.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.45%)
EPCL 49.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.7%)
FCCL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
FFBL 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 15.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
HASCOL 11.31 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.7%)
HUBC 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
JSCL 23.61 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (7.46%)
KAPCO 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.71%)
LOTCHEM 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.27%)
MLCF 43.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.34%)
PAEL 31.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.15%)
POWER 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.79%)
PPL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.36%)
PRL 25.42 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.91%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.64%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
SNGP 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.01%)
TRG 173.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-0.89%)
UNITY 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
WTL 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.73%)
BR100 4,909 Decreased By ▼ -5.31 (-0.11%)
BR30 25,526 Increased By ▲ 66.31 (0.26%)
KSE100 45,574 Decreased By ▼ -108.04 (-0.24%)
KSE30 18,575 Decreased By ▼ -94.02 (-0.5%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,987
13124hr
Pakistan Cases
890,391
420724hr
Sindh
303,323
Punjab
331,102
Balochistan
24,223
Islamabad
79,789
KPK
128,033
Markets

Gold gains as dollar, yields ease despite Fed's 'taper' talk

  • Spot gold rose 0.6pc to $1,880.81 per ounce by 12:34 p.m. EDT (1634 GMT). U.S. gold futures fell 0.1pc to $1,880.50 per ounce.
Reuters 20 May 2021

Gold hovered on Thursday close to a more-than-four-month peak it scaled in the previous session, fueled by a dip in the dollar and U.S. yields as investors shrugged off the Federal Reserve's hints on possible tapering of economic support measures.

Spot gold rose 0.6pc to $1,880.81 per ounce by 12:34 p.m. EDT (1634 GMT). U.S. gold futures fell 0.1pc to $1,880.50 per ounce.

Fed minutes showed "a number" of officials thought that if the recovery holds up, it might be appropriate to "begin discussing a plan for adjusting the pace of asset purchases."

Wednesday's Fed minutes were "effectively the first introduction of official talk of tapering ... (but) gold is up driven by the fact that we've seen yields and the dollar reverse a little bit," said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategies at TD Securities.

"The view out there is though the Fed was talking about tapering, in reality, it's very unlikely that we're going to have an imminent reduction in monetary accommodation," Melek added.

Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields eased, while the dollar dropped, making bullion cheaper for holders of other currencies.

An eventual monetary tightening by the Fed will take the sheen off bullion's appeal as it translates into a higher opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset.

Gold's gains came despite a drop in the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits.

Inflation expectations are working in favor of the metals market, said Kitco Metals senior analyst Jim Wyckoff.

"A problematic price inflation has been a bullish element for the metals markets because then investors will buy hard assets like the metals as a hedge against inflation," Wyckoff added.

Among other precious metals, palladium eased 0.3pc to $2,860.22 per ounce, silver rose 0.5pc to $27.90 per ounce, while platinum climbed 1pc to $1,202.51 per ounce.

