ANL 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.95%)
ASC 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
ASL 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.63%)
AVN 87.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.92%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (7.22%)
DGKC 112.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.45%)
EPCL 49.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.7%)
FCCL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
FFBL 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 15.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
HASCOL 11.31 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.7%)
HUBC 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
JSCL 23.61 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (7.46%)
KAPCO 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.71%)
LOTCHEM 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.27%)
MLCF 43.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.34%)
PAEL 31.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.15%)
POWER 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.79%)
PPL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.36%)
PRL 25.42 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.91%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.64%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
SNGP 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.01%)
TRG 173.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-0.89%)
UNITY 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
WTL 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.73%)
BR100 4,909 Decreased By ▼ -5.31 (-0.11%)
BR30 25,526 Increased By ▲ 66.31 (0.26%)
KSE100 45,574 Decreased By ▼ -108.04 (-0.24%)
KSE30 18,575 Decreased By ▼ -94.02 (-0.5%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,987
13124hr
Pakistan Cases
890,391
420724hr
Sindh
303,323
Punjab
331,102
Balochistan
24,223
Islamabad
79,789
KPK
128,033
Business Recorder Logo
May 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

WHO issues 'urgent' appeal for $7 million to fund disfigured Gaza, West Bank

  • The WHO has said that a fund of $7 million is urgently needed in order to provide a humanitarian response to the ongoing health crisis in the Gaza Strip.
  • This grand sum is needed over six months to provide relief in Gaza and the West Bank disfigured by Israeli bombing.
Syed Ahmed Updated 20 May 2021

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday said that a fund of $7 million is urgently needed over six months in order to provide humanitarian response to the ongoing health crisis in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

This grand sum is needed over six months to provide relief in Gaza and the West Bank disfigured by Israeli bombing.

“The funds were required to enable a comprehensive emergency response in the next six months", said the WHO said in a statement.

Since the escalation, tens of Palestinians have been dying daily in Israeli airstrikes, including women and children. The wounded are awaiting treatment at hospitals in Gaza City. This aggression has been ongoing since May 10th.

Several world leaders including the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have called for an immediate ceasefire but in vain.

When the United States President Joe Biden called for significant de-escalation of the situation in Gaza earlier this week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserted that the country is determined to continue the operation.

“I am determined to continue this operation until its goal is achieved - to bring back peace and security to you, the citizens of Israel,” said Netanyahu.

Gaza has been isolated with no access to medical relief throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, according to UNCTAD.

Now the IDF airstrikes are even targeting health facilities and bombing the roads surrounding al-Shifa Hospital, in the Gaza Strip. So far, Israeli attacks have damaged at least 18 hospitals and clinics and destroyed one health facility, the World Health Organization said.

By cutting off routes to the medical facility, more wounded are dying from in-access to timely medical treatment. At least 230 Palestinians, including 65 children, have been killed in 11 days of violence. Some of them could have been saved with timely medical treatment.

WHO Palestine Gaza Strip Israeli bombardment Gaza health system Israel bombs Gaza hospitals funds for Gaza

WHO issues 'urgent' appeal for $7 million to fund disfigured Gaza, West Bank

BBC to publish report into Diana interview

FM Qureshi arrives in New York to address UNGA emergency session on Palestine

Covid-19: Pakistan records two-week high as lockdown restrictions ease

Iran dumps India, awards Farzad-B gas field contract to local firm

Exams will be held promptly if arrangements satisfactory: Shafqat Mahmood

Bitcoin tumble slows with help from Elon Musk

US, Russia seek to ease tensions in first meeting of Biden administration

Tarin’s approach to Budget FY22 ‘Well thought out’ tax reforms

Lavrov, Blinken call for cooperation in first meet

Country has huge power generating potential: PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters