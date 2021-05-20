WHO issues 'urgent' appeal for $7 million to fund disfigured Gaza, West Bank

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday said that a fund of $7 million is urgently needed over six months in order to provide humanitarian response to the ongoing health crisis in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

This grand sum is needed over six months to provide relief in Gaza and the West Bank disfigured by Israeli bombing.

“The funds were required to enable a comprehensive emergency response in the next six months", said the WHO said in a statement.

Since the escalation, tens of Palestinians have been dying daily in Israeli airstrikes, including women and children. The wounded are awaiting treatment at hospitals in Gaza City. This aggression has been ongoing since May 10th.

Several world leaders including the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have called for an immediate ceasefire but in vain.

When the United States President Joe Biden called for significant de-escalation of the situation in Gaza earlier this week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserted that the country is determined to continue the operation.

“I am determined to continue this operation until its goal is achieved - to bring back peace and security to you, the citizens of Israel,” said Netanyahu.

Gaza has been isolated with no access to medical relief throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, according to UNCTAD.

Now the IDF airstrikes are even targeting health facilities and bombing the roads surrounding al-Shifa Hospital, in the Gaza Strip. So far, Israeli attacks have damaged at least 18 hospitals and clinics and destroyed one health facility, the World Health Organization said.

By cutting off routes to the medical facility, more wounded are dying from in-access to timely medical treatment. At least 230 Palestinians, including 65 children, have been killed in 11 days of violence. Some of them could have been saved with timely medical treatment.