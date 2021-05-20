Govt lifts COVID vaccine age restriction for people intending to travel abroad

(Karachi) The government has decided to lift the COVID vaccine age restriction for people intending to travel abroad for employment or higher studies, local media reported on Thursday.

As per details, the decision has been taken keeping in view the difficulties people had to face as they were unable to travel to different countries sans COVID vaccination.

People wishing to travel abroad can now get the COVID vaccine at any vaccination center in the country from May 21 (tomorrow). They will be required to show their work permit, Iqama, and student visa to be eligible to get inoculated.

The government had imposed restrictions on international travel after a surge in coronavirus cases in the country. It made PCR tests and COVID vaccination mandatory for passengers wishing to travel abroad.

Earlier, The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) expressed grave concern that passengers traveling to Pakistan from other countries tested positive for the coronavirus upon arrival despite being in possession of negative PCR test results.

The CAA stated that upon conducting an investigation into the issue, it transpired that passengers traveled to Pakistan using fake PCR negative test results and endangered not only passengers traveling with them, but also undermined the intense efforts being made at the national level to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The authority directed all airlines operating to and from Pakistan to ensure that all passengers traveling to the country possess test results from government-approved labs and that no test results be accepted without a valid QR code.