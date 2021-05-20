Business & Finance
Japan April exports jump 38% year/year
- Imports rose 12.8% in the year to April, versus the median estimate for an 8.8% increase.
20 May 2021
TOKYO: Japan's exports surged 38.0% in April from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on Thursday, pointing to solid recovery in overseas demand.
The rise compared with a 30.9% increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll, and followed a 16.1% increase in March.
Imports rose 12.8% in the year to April, versus the median estimate for an 8.8% increase.
The trade balance came to a surplus of 255.3 billion yen ($2.34 billion), versus the median estimate for a 140.0 billion yen surplus.
FM Qureshi arrives in New York to address UNGA emergency session on Palestine
Japan April exports jump 38% year/year
Covid-19: Pakistan records two-week high as lockdown restrictions ease
Iran dumps India, awards Farzad-B gas field contract to local firm
Exams will be held promptly if arrangements satisfactory: Shafqat Mahmood
Bitcoin tumble slows with help from Elon Musk
US, Russia seek to ease tensions in first meeting of Biden administration
Tarin’s approach to Budget FY22 ‘Well thought out’ tax reforms
Lavrov, Blinken call for cooperation in first meet
Country has huge power generating potential: PM
'Agreement shaping up' on Iran nuclear talks: negotiators
Indian, European refiners get ready to buy Iranian oil
Read more stories
Comments