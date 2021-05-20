World
Lavrov says he hopes Russia, US leaders define ways for relations improvement
MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, after meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Reykjavik on Wednesday, said he hoped the countries leaders would define ways for further improvement in relations, Russian news wires reported.
He also called the meeting "constructive" and said that Blinken has showed desire to sort out bilateral relations, according to RIA news agency.
Interfax news wire also reported that Lavrov declined to respond to the question if Moscow had agreed on the proposed Russia-USA summit.
