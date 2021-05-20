ANL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.91%)
ASC 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.66%)
ASL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.29%)
AVN 88.71 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.2%)
BOP 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.3%)
DGKC 112.51 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.46%)
EPCL 50.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.4%)
FCCL 23.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.9%)
FFBL 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
FFL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
HASCOL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.04%)
HUBC 77.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
HUMNL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
JSCL 23.61 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (7.46%)
KAPCO 39.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
KEL 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.44%)
LOTCHEM 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2%)
MLCF 43.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
PAEL 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.79%)
PIBTL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.45%)
POWER 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.26%)
PPL 82.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.15%)
PRL 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.93%)
PTC 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.01%)
SNGP 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.18%)
TRG 179.70 Increased By ▲ 4.95 (2.83%)
UNITY 41.59 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.69%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
BR100 4,933 Increased By ▲ 19.27 (0.39%)
BR30 25,729 Increased By ▲ 270.03 (1.06%)
KSE100 45,725 Increased By ▲ 43.18 (0.09%)
KSE30 18,671 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,987
13124hr
Pakistan Cases
890,391
420724hr
Sindh
303,323
Punjab
331,102
Balochistan
24,223
Islamabad
79,789
KPK
128,033
Canadian dollar weakens by most in four weeks as commodities slide

  • Copper fell 3.5%, while oil, one of Canada's main exports, settled 3.3% lower at $63.36 a barrel.
Reuters 20 May 2021

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar weakened against its US counterpart on Wednesday as commodity prices fell sharply, while domestic data showed inflation climbing in April at the fastest pace in a decade but at a rate less than in the United States.

The loonie was trading 0.6% lower at 1.2135 to the greenback, or 82.41 US cents, its biggest decline since April 20.

On Tuesday, it touched its strongest level since May 2015 at 1.2013.

Inflation in Canada rose to 3.4% in April from 2.2% in March, due mostly to the statistical comparison with last year when prices sank during pandemic shutdowns, data showed.

It was the highest annual increase since May 2011.

"The numbers are within expectations, a little bit stronger, not like a big blowout we saw in the US," said Darcy Briggs, a portfolio manager at Franklin Templeton Canada. "I don't expect much in the way of reaction from the Bank of Canada."

Data last week showed US CPI shot up 4.2% in the 12 months through April.

Wall Street and commodity prices have been on a tear in recent months but were pressured on Wednesday by fears that rising inflation could force the US Federal Reserve to pare back its support soon.

A "number" of Fed officials appeared ready to begin considering changes to monetary policy based on continued rapid progress in the economic recovery, minutes of the central bank's April meeting showed.

Copper fell 3.5%, while oil, one of Canada's main exports, settled 3.3% lower at $63.36 a barrel.

Canadian bond yields rose across a steeper curve, tracking the move in US Treasuries. The 10-year was up 2.6 basis points at 1.590%.

