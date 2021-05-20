ANL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-7.53%)
ASC 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.46%)
ASL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.35%)
AVN 86.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.75%)
BOP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.03%)
BYCO 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.54%)
DGKC 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.61%)
EPCL 50.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.5%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.64%)
FFBL 25.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.05%)
FFL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.04%)
HASCOL 10.31 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (10.98%)
HUBC 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.14%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (8.52%)
JSCL 21.97 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (7.7%)
KAPCO 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.51%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.87%)
LOTCHEM 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.18%)
MLCF 43.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.26%)
PAEL 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
POWER 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
PPL 82.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
PRL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
SNGP 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-3.39%)
TRG 174.75 Decreased By ▼ -8.05 (-4.4%)
UNITY 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.82%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.6%)
BR100 4,914 Decreased By ▼ -44.93 (-0.91%)
BR30 25,459 Decreased By ▼ -427.52 (-1.65%)
KSE100 45,682 Decreased By ▼ -299.71 (-0.65%)
KSE30 18,669 Decreased By ▼ -157.06 (-0.83%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,856
10424hr
Pakistan Cases
886,184
325624hr
Sindh
301,247
Punjab
329,913
Balochistan
24,064
Islamabad
79,552
KPK
127,609
Pakistan

Outdoor dining in restaurants: Punjab govt to submit recommendations to NCOC

Recorder Report 20 May 2021

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to submit recommendations to the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) for allowing outdoor dining in restaurants as per the corona SOPs.

The decision was taken in a meeting jointly chaired by Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid and Chief Secretary Punjab Jawaad Rafique Malik at Civil Secretariat on Wednesday. The additional chief secretary home, administrative secretaries of health and industries departments, commissioner Lahore, CCPO Lahore, director-general public relations and senior civil and military officials attended the meeting. The meeting reviewed the corona pandemic situation, medical facilities and oxygen supply in hospitals, implementation of SOPs and other measures.

Addressing the meeting, Dr Yasmeen Rashid said there is a threat of increase in corona cases in the next few days if precautionary measures are not taken. She said due to non-implementation of SOPs, the second wave of corona pandemic could not be completely overcome and the third wave has started which is proving to be more dangerous. She said the cooperation of the people is inevitable for controlling the epidemic, adding that citizens should make it a habit to wear masks and keep social distance to protect themselves and others. She directed that a comprehensive epidemic control strategy be formulated by analyzing the data on the corona virus situation. She said supply of medicines and oxygen is being ensured and the best medical facilities for corona patients are being provided in hospitals.

The chief secretary said the government is aware of the problems being faced by business community due to the lockdown and relaxation of restrictions would be recommended to provide relief to traders. He said recommendations would be made to the NCOC to allow outdoor dining under SOPs in restaurants in the province. The chief secretary also directed the officers to take steps to raise public awareness about the importance of precautionary measures and vaccination.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

NCOC SOPs Punjab government Dr Yasmeen Rashid

