May 20, 2021
Pakistan

Every additional day of govt adding more debt to nation: Shehbaz

20 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: The PML-N President and Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif, says every additional day of this government is adding more debt on the nation, choking the country’s last breath while the people suffocate under inflation, taxation, and unemployment, said a press release.

In a meeting with former prime minister Shahid Kahqan Abbasi, Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Hamza Shehbaz, Former Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, Sadia Abbasi, Attaullah Tarrar, Sheikh Fayaz, Rao Ajmal, Malik Rasheed, and Riazul Haq, Shehbaz said the country is drowning deeper into debt and crisis.

He said every living soul in Palestine, West Bank and Gaza is looking towards the leadership of the Muslim countries. He said, on Friday, the PML-N leadership, members, workers and all Pakistanis will express their solidarity with their Palestinian brothers and sisters in the most exemplary manner.

Shehbaz directed all the party leaders, members and workers to ensure that the day is observed with zeal, zest, and resounding vigour.

Shehbaz commended Miftah Ismail and party members for their spirited fight in the Baldia by-election.

He paid rich accolades for their persistence, courage and high spirits and said that their loyalty to the party under the most testing times is an asset for the PML-N.

He said he is proud of the fact that such honourable, devoted, and loyal were his companions.

He thanked the people of Baldia for posing their trust in the PML-N and Miftah Ismail.

He said efforts to resolve the water issue of Baldia would continue.—PR

