Monsoon season: Nasir orders better drainage arrangements in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Provincial Minister for Local Government and Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Wednesday directed the district administration to ensure better arrangements of drainage in Hyderabad before monsoon season and effective sanitation arrangements should be made in the city.

He said that sanitation work should be done in low-lying areas on priority basis so that the public does not face any problems during the rains.

This was directed by the provincial minister during a brief visit to Hyderabad while reviewing the work of cleanliness and drainage in different areas.

The provincial minister visited the different areas of Hyderabad like Hala Naka, Liaquat Colony, Rishi Ghat, Gao-Shala, Norani Basti, Phuleli. On this occasion, the provincial minister directed the concerned officers to complete all the development projects in Hyderabad before the rainy season and clean up of city on daily basis in all the areas with better strategy.

The provincial minister said that due to the climate change, the rainfall is increasing every year so that the government of Sindh is taking every possible step to provide maximum relief to the people. In this regard, efforts are being made to resolve the drainage problems of Qasimabad by completing sewerage I and II on the special instructions of the party and the Chief Minister Sindh.

The provincial minister said that the work of sewerage is almost complete and after completion of this project the problem of drainage in Qasimabad will be solved while cleaning of drains in the city is underway and it is expected that before seasonal rains it will be completed.

He added that the district administration should be prepared at all times to ensure the safety of citizen’s lives during rain or hurricane threat. The provincial minister also visited the ongoing sewerage project in Qasimabad, old and new filter plants and directed the WASA officers to increase the capacity of water supply in the filter plants and ensure safe drinking water for the citizens. On the occasion, Provincial Minister Excise and Taxation, Mukesh Chawla, MPA Abdul Jabbar Khan, Jam Khan Shoro, Rashid Khilji, Secretary Local Government Syed Najam Shah, Commissioner Hyderabad Mohammad Abbas Baloch, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fawad Ghaffar Soomro, WASA, HDA and others were accompanied with Minister.

