Court adjourns reference against Zardari till June 2

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing on Park Lane corruption reference till June 2,against former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the graft reference connected with fake bank accounts scam, filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The court also granted one-day exemption from hearing to Asif Ali Zardari and his sister in the case.

During hearing, the court continued recording the statement of NAB witness Nabeel Zahoor and then adjourned hearing till next date of hearing.