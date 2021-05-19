Rule of law, people's economic empowerment, vital to gain rapid progress, steady development: PM

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said rule of law, investment in human resources and people's socioeconomic empowerment, was imperative to ensure robust progress and steady economic development in the country.

He was addressing at inauguration ceremony of the newly-constructed 2,056 residential flats and Labour Complex projects completed at cost of Rs5.93 billion for industrial workers under PM Naya Pakistan Housing Program at Regi Lalma as a chief guest.

The Prime Minister said the developed countries had made robust progress due to supremacy of rule of law and investment for developing human resources.

He said Allah Almighty had bestowed unlimited blessings on people of Riyast-e-Madinah because they strictly followed the Seerah of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

He said Pakistan could achieve remarkable success in every field of life by strictly adhering to the principles that formed the foundation of Riyast-e-Madinah which brought positive revolution, leading to emergence of Muslims in the world.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan had full potential to become a developed country by subjugating the corrupt elements. “The corrupt mafia has again joined hands to protect their plunder and corruption but I would not give them NRO, come what may,” he said, adding the nation had knowledge of some corrupt elements that escaped to London in a bid to protect themselves.

He said PTI Government was striving for socio-economic empowerment of downtrodden and poor segment of the society and had launched the landmark Universal Sehat Insurance Programme to provide free medical services to people.

The Prime Minister said KP was the first province that launched flagship project of universal health coverage programme under which its every resident, having Computerized National ID Card, could avail free treatment up to Rs one million in any part of the country.

He said Sehat Card Plus programme has brought about a revolution in health sector in KP, by benefiting large number of people who could not afford expensive treatment.

Imran Khan said the Sehat Card Plus was an example to encourage private sector to establish quality hospitals in cities and villages besides bringing significant improvement in current healthcare system.

The PM referred to a recent published report of UNDP that pointed out significant decrease in poverty and gap between rich and poor besides enhanced development of human resources in Khyber Pakthunkhwa after 2013, and said that it spoke of success of PTI’s Government reforms and goal-oriented policies.

As result, PTI had achieved two-third majority in KP during the last general election that was unprecedented in the provincial history, he added.

The Prime Minister said provision of low-cost housing facilities to poor segment of the society was among the top priorities of the government. He congratulated the KP Government for completing the long awaited 2,506 residential flats for families of industrial workers and labour complex project at Regi Lalma.

He said banks have been directed to provide loans for construction of houses to people on easy terms and conditions that would also bolster construction industry and provide poor, labourers and common man with chances to change their own destiny.

He said he would direct Naya Pakistan Housing Authority to make partnership with KP Government for utilization of empty and unproductive lands in Khyber Pakthunkhwa for construction of low-cost housing units for poor segment of the society.

The Prime Minister said he visited the under construction site of multifaceted Mohmand Dam today to oversee the pace of work that would be completed by 2025.

The dam would irrigate 17,000 acres new lands in Peshawar, generate 800 MW hydel electricity besides providing 300 million gallon water to Peshawar.

“This is a decade of dams in Pakistan where 10 new dams including gigantic Mohmand and Diamir Basha dams would be completed by 2028,” he said, adding Mohmand Dam would be the first project after 50 years to be completed by PTI Government,” he added.

The function was also addressed by Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan and Labour Minister Shaukat Yousafzai.