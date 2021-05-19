ANL 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.37%)
ASC 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.33%)
ASL 23.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.1%)
AVN 87.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1.83%)
BOP 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
BYCO 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.85%)
DGKC 113.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.53%)
EPCL 50.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.64%)
FFBL 25.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.31%)
FFL 15.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.48%)
HASCOL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (7.64%)
HUBC 78.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.01%)
HUMNL 6.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.96%)
KAPCO 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.27%)
KEL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.9%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 43.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.3%)
PAEL 31.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.92%)
PIBTL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
POWER 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.48%)
PPL 83.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
PRL 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.84%)
PTC 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
SNGP 42.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.11%)
TRG 176.25 Decreased By ▼ -6.55 (-3.58%)
UNITY 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.14%)
WTL 1.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,917 Decreased By ▼ -42.31 (-0.85%)
BR30 25,492 Decreased By ▼ -394.89 (-1.53%)
KSE100 45,692 Decreased By ▼ -290.13 (-0.63%)
KSE30 18,693 Decreased By ▼ -132.6 (-0.7%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,856
10424hr
Pakistan Cases
886,184
325624hr
Sindh
301,247
Punjab
329,913
Balochistan
24,064
Islamabad
79,552
KPK
127,609
Business Recorder Logo
May 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm drops after sharp climb as crude, weaker edible oils weigh

  • Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.
Reuters 19 May 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Wednesday after a 5% climb in the previous session as weaker global edible oils and a drop in crude prices weighed on sentiment.

The benchmark palm oil contract for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 127 ringgit, or 2.85%, to 4,330 ringgit ($1,049.70) a tonne by the midday break, its sharpest intraday percentage fall in three weeks.

The contract had fallen as much as 3.4% during early trade. "Prices took a steep fall today, in unison with the negative close in Chicago Board of Trade," said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari.

End-stocks are likely to be "extremely tight" in May due to higher exports and a lower pace of production, he said.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.5%. Dalian's most-active soyoil contract fell 0.9%, while its palm oil contract declined 1%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices fell for a second day on Wednesday, hit by renewed demand concerns as coronavirus cases in Asia surged and on fears that rising inflation might lead the US Federal Reserve to raise interest rates, which could limit economic growth.

Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Palm oil may break a support at 4,369 ringgit per tonne, and fall to 4,273 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Malaysian palm oil soyoil Paramalingam Supramaniam Pelindung Bestari

Palm drops after sharp climb as crude, weaker edible oils weigh

Bitcoin tumbles below $40,000 after China issues warning

India reports record 4,529 daily Covid-19 deaths

First US-Russia meeting ahead of Biden-Putin summit

Saudi foreign minister 'hopeful' over exploratory Iran talks

Death toll climbs in Israel-Gaza conflict as France proposes ceasefire

Tareen refutes media reports, denies forming forward bloc in PTI

Gaza conflict pushing region in 'wrong direction': Saudi Arabia

US condemns Erdogan 'anti-Semitic' remarks

Pakistan reports over 100 COVID-19 deaths for second consecutive day

FY22 budget to be aimed at boosting agri output: govt

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters