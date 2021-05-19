China’s RNL Technologies plans to produce EV chargers in Pakistan

Chinese Company RNL Technologies plans to start manufacturing electric vehicle (EV) chargers in Pakistan, said Owais Mir, CEO of Dynamic Engineering and Automation.

Mir told China Economic Net that Dynamic Engineering and Automation has signed an MOU on Tuesday with one of the largest EV charger manufacturers and suppliers in China RNL Technologies. "RNL is willing to help DEA in every way possible to establish and grow this sector in a sustainable manner in Pakistan," Owais mentioned.

He further said that after the announcement of the new EV policy the market demand for EVs has increased and more new EV manufacturers are coming to Pakistan. At first, there was only one EV, the Audi E-Tron but now MG and Hyundai are also launching their EVs soon. With the increase in EVs, the demand for their charging stations has also increased.

In its bid to cut down pollution generated from petrol, diesel cars, China, offers substantial subsidies for EVs and has been increasing its domestic network of charging points and encouraging the adoption of EVs.

Mir said that DEA is keen to take part in EV sector and establish a chain of EV charging stations across the country on motorways, highways, and intercity on gas stations and shopping malls.