CM to hold review of performance of every dept

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has decided to hold a review of the performance of every department and administrative secretaries will brief in detail about the steps taken during two and a half years along with a future roadmap.

In this regard, the Chief Minister chaired a meeting of the home department at his office to review departmental performance. ACS (Home) briefed about achievements, jail reforms and legislation. Different officials attended the meeting. The CM expressed satisfaction over the performance of the home department and directed to work with more zeal to achieve future targets.

Talking on the occasion, the CM affirmed building multi-storey barracks to accommodate ten thousand prisoners in seven jails. The civil work of a high-security jail in Mianwali has been completed while a new jail has also been constructed in Lodhran. Meanwhile, action has been initiated against 1319 officials for showing negligence and corruption, he added. Besides, the prisoners’ management information system has been started in 21 jails along with the provision of courtrooms in different jails.

The CM said Punjab forensic science training lab will be made functional soon. New child protection institutes are also being established in six different districts while the child protection institute in Sahiwal has already been completed, he said. Similarly, child protection units will be established in eleven districts and the scope of bloch levies has been expanded to Rajanpur, the CM announced. The approval of recruitment has been accorded to border military police and Baloch levies and new check posts and police stations are also being established in tribal areas, he continued. Meanwhile, recruitment of new jail staff has been allowed, he said.

The CM in a statement said transparency is the prominent identity of the incumbent government.

“No one will be allowed to indulge in any sort of corruption, the corrupt are intolerable at any level,” he emphasised.

The incumbent government is following a policy of zero-tolerance against corruption and the fuss of the opposition is nothing more than hypocrisy, he added.

Moreover, the CM has termed the continuous Israeli attacks on Palestine as a blatant violation of all human rights.

He said Israelis’ hands are drenched with the blood of innocent Palestinians. Israel will continue to indulge in similar brutalities if it is not stopped today, he stressed. Meanwhile, the continuous silence of the international community, over the situation in Palestine, is a big question mark. The defenceless Palestinians have an equal right to live, he added. While the silence of the international community is resulting in human tragedy, the people and the government of Pakistan has full sympathies towards Palestinians, he said. It is incumbent upon the international community to immediately react to stop brutalities against the unarmed Palestinians, concluded the CM.

