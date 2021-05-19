Raja Pervaiz vows to reorganize PPP in Punjab

LAHORE: Chief organiser of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Punjab Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has vowed to reorganize the party in Punjab, saying the offended and old guards of the party would be reactivated.

He visited the PPP Punjab Secretariat on Tuesday to hold a meeting with party leadership and staff.

He said the decision of Lahore influences the decision of the whole of Pakistan and the party is committed to winning the 2023 elections and implementing the party manifesto under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto. Reorganization of the party would be carried out in Punjab, he added.

According to him, resistance is the essence of PPP which would be maintained at any cost. He pointed out that the party was intentionally weakened politically in Punjab but still the PPP has the potential to win over general elections in this province.

He made a telephonic call to the outgoing president Qamar Zaman Kaira and secretary general Ch Manzoor in Punjab and appreciated their efforts to revive the party in the province. He also appreciated the staff of the secretariat in strengthening the party in Punjab.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021