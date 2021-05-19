ANL 33.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.35%)
10 patients succumbed to Covid-19 at ATH Abbottabad

APP 19 May 2021

ABBOTTABAD: At least 10 more COVID-19 patients on Tuesday have lost their lives at Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Abbottabad during the last 48 hours. During the three waves of Coronavirus, this was the highest death toll caused by the Coronavirus at ATH during 48 hours, according to ATH public relations officer.

According to the ATH spokesperson, during the last 48 hours ten Coronavirus patients including Abdul Manan Battagram, Amina Bibi, Parveen Akhtar, Muhammad Tayab, Farzana Bibi residents of Abbottabad, Haji Abdul Latif resident of Nathiagali, Darran Jan resident of Hajia Gali Abbottabad, Umer Khan resident of Balakot, Ghulam Nabi Shah resident of Mansehra and Muhammad Sadiq resident of Haripur.

58 Coronavirus patients were admitted to the COVID-19 ward at ATH Abbottabad where 13 were admitted to COVID-19 ICU while 11 were declared critical. Health department Abbottabad disclosed that the total numbers of confirmed Coronavirus positive cases were 5174, active cases were 208, the number of recovered patients reached 4753 and active cases were those were admitted to the various hospital of district Abbottabad for treatment while 222 COVID-19 victims have been expired.

In district Abbottabad total numbers of 68885 Coronavirus tests were conducted where 69244, awaited cases were 607, 62430 were negative, 5174 positive, 1033 inconclusive.

District health office Abbottabad also conducted COVID-19 sampling from educational institutions where 271 various institutions were screened, the total number of tests conducted was 17292, the number of positive cases from educational institutions was 730, the number of teachers screened for COVID-19 was 4244, the number of students screened 13048.

District administration and health department have imposed smart lockdown at 779 places including 588 rural/urban/residential areas, 10 hotels and restaurants, 155 educational institutions and 26 offices and commercial buildings.

