Price of roti, naan may increase

LAHORE: The Mutthida Naan Roti Association Lahore has announced to increase the prices of ‘Roti’ from Rs 8 to Rs 12 and ‘Naan’ prices from Rs 15 to Rs 18 per piece.

The association has also submitted an application with the deputy commissioner Lahore in this regard. The association said that prices of flour bag have increased from Rs 860 to Rs 1100 per 20 kg bag while fine flour prices in the market are over Rs 5600 per bag from previous Rs 5000 per bag to 80 kilograms.

