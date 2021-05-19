Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
19 May 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (May 18, 2021).
===================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Share
===================================================================================
EFG Hermes Bank AL-Habib 400,000 66.36
Topline Sec. 243,500 66.36
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 643,500 66.36
Topline Sec. Century Paper 375,000 100.68
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 665,000 100.68
Next Capital Fauji Cement 1,084 23.30
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,084 23.30
M. M. M. A. Khanani Fauji Fert 80,000 109.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 80,000 109.00
Topline Sec. Ferozsons Lab. 3,000 319.11
Topline Sec. 3,000 319.11
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,000 319.11
M. M. M. A. Khanani Ghandhara Nissan Ltd 20,000 97.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 97.25
BMA Capital Habib Bank Ltd. 25,000 126.34
EFG Hermes 145,000 126.22
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 170,000 126.24
Topline Sec. Hub Power 181,000 78.60
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 181,000 78.60
Next Capital IGI Holdings Limited 440 167.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 440 167.50
Topline Sec. Int. Ind. 5,000 205.00
Topline Sec. 5,000 205.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 205.00
Topline Sec. Interloop Limited 40,000 66.00
Topline Sec. 40,000 66.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 80,000 66.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani INTERNATION STEELS 136,238 86.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 136,238 86.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani Javedan Corporation 60,000 37.60
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 60,000 37.60
M. M. M. A. Khanani K-Electric Limited 2,500,000 4.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani 2,500,000 4.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000,000 4.00
Topline Sec. Maple Leaf Cement 177,000 44.50
Topline Sec. 177,000 44.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 354,000 44.50
AKD Sec. MCB Bank Ltd. 23,000 166.26
BMA Capital 93,000 165.88
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 116,000 165.95
Topline Sec. Nishat Power Ltd. 30,000 21.55
Topline Sec. 30,000 21.55
Insight Sec. 395,000 21.55
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 455,000 21.55
Topline Sec. Power Cem Ltd-Pref 1,500,000 10.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500,000 10.50
M. M. M. A. Khanani Roshan Packages Ltd. 300,344 26.70
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 300,344 26.70
M. M. M. A. Khanani Searle Company Ltd. 24,420 236.30
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 24,420 236.30
Surmawala Sec. Shell Pak. 1,000 161.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 161.25
Topline Sec. Shifa Int.Hos. 25,000 202.86
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 202.86
Topline Sec. Siemens Engg. 7,530 487.00
Topline Sec. 7,530 487.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,060 487.00
Darson Sec. Sui Northern 1,000 44.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 44.25
Sherman Sec. Unity Foods Limited 100,000 39.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 39.00
Friendly Sec. Worldcall Telecom 40,000 1.74
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 40,000 1.74
Growth Sec. Wyeth Pakistan 1,500 1,050.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 1,050.00
Insight Sec. ZIL Limited 124,600 88.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 124,600 88.00
===================================================================================
Total Turnover 10,111,186
===================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.