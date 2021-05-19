ANL 33.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.35%)
ASC 15.43 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (7.15%)
ASL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.58%)
AVN 89.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.41%)
BOP 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
BYCO 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.73%)
DGKC 115.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.43%)
EPCL 50.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1%)
FCCL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
FFBL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.54%)
FFL 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.76%)
HASCOL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.22%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
HUMNL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.4%)
JSCL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.19%)
KAPCO 40.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.26%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.11%)
PAEL 32.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.52%)
POWER 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.56%)
PPL 82.80 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.48%)
PRL 24.95 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.54%)
PTC 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
SNGP 43.68 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (4.5%)
TRG 182.80 Increased By ▲ 4.62 (2.59%)
UNITY 41.25 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (7.48%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
BR100 4,959 Increased By ▲ 32.4 (0.66%)
BR30 25,887 Increased By ▲ 233.44 (0.91%)
KSE100 45,982 Increased By ▲ 191.46 (0.42%)
KSE30 18,826 Increased By ▲ 108.77 (0.58%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,752
13524hr
Pakistan Cases
882,928
256624hr
Sindh
299,913
Punjab
328,775
Balochistan
23,931
Islamabad
79,371
KPK
127,224
Recorder Report 19 May 2021

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (May 18, 2021).

===================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===================================================================================
Member                   Company                             Turnover         Rates
Name                                                         of Share
===================================================================================
EFG Hermes               Bank AL-Habib                       400,000          66.36
Topline Sec.                                                 243,500          66.36
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            643,500          66.36
Topline Sec.             Century Paper                       375,000         100.68
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            665,000         100.68
Next Capital             Fauji Cement                          1,084          23.30
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              1,084          23.30
M. M. M. A. Khanani      Fauji Fert                           80,000         109.00
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             80,000         109.00
Topline Sec.             Ferozsons Lab.                        3,000         319.11
Topline Sec.                                                   3,000         319.11
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              6,000         319.11
M. M. M. A. Khanani      Ghandhara Nissan Ltd                 20,000          97.25
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             20,000          97.25
BMA Capital              Habib Bank Ltd.                      25,000         126.34
EFG Hermes                                                   145,000         126.22
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            170,000         126.24
Topline Sec.             Hub Power                           181,000          78.60
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            181,000          78.60
Next Capital             IGI Holdings Limited                    440         167.50
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                440         167.50
Topline Sec.             Int. Ind.                             5,000         205.00
Topline Sec.                                                   5,000         205.00
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             10,000         205.00
Topline Sec.             Interloop Limited                    40,000          66.00
Topline Sec.                                                  40,000          66.00
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             80,000          66.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani      INTERNATION STEELS                  136,238          86.00
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            136,238          86.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani      Javedan Corporation                  60,000          37.60
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             60,000          37.60
M. M. M. A. Khanani      K-Electric Limited                2,500,000           4.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani                                        2,500,000           4.00
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          5,000,000           4.00
Topline Sec.             Maple Leaf Cement                   177,000          44.50
Topline Sec.                                                 177,000          44.50
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            354,000          44.50
AKD Sec.                 MCB Bank Ltd.                        23,000         166.26
BMA Capital                                                   93,000         165.88
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            116,000         165.95
Topline Sec.             Nishat Power Ltd.                    30,000          21.55
Topline Sec.                                                  30,000          21.55
Insight Sec.                                                 395,000          21.55
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            455,000          21.55
Topline Sec.             Power Cem Ltd-Pref                1,500,000          10.50
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          1,500,000          10.50
M. M. M. A. Khanani      Roshan Packages Ltd.                300,344          26.70
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            300,344          26.70
M. M. M. A. Khanani      Searle Company Ltd.                  24,420         236.30
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             24,420         236.30
Surmawala Sec.           Shell Pak.                            1,000         161.25
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              1,000         161.25
Topline Sec.             Shifa Int.Hos.                       25,000         202.86
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             25,000         202.86
Topline Sec.             Siemens Engg.                         7,530         487.00
Topline Sec.                                                   7,530         487.00
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             15,060         487.00
Darson Sec.              Sui Northern                          1,000          44.25
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              1,000          44.25
Sherman Sec.             Unity Foods Limited                 100,000          39.00
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            100,000          39.00
Friendly Sec.            Worldcall Telecom                    40,000           1.74
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             40,000           1.74
Growth Sec.              Wyeth Pakistan                        1,500       1,050.00
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              1,500       1,050.00
Insight Sec.             ZIL Limited                         124,600          88.00
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            124,600          88.00
===================================================================================
                         Total Turnover                   10,111,186
===================================================================================

