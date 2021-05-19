KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (May 18, 2021).

=================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Share =================================================================================== EFG Hermes Bank AL-Habib 400,000 66.36 Topline Sec. 243,500 66.36 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 643,500 66.36 Topline Sec. Century Paper 375,000 100.68 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 665,000 100.68 Next Capital Fauji Cement 1,084 23.30 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,084 23.30 M. M. M. A. Khanani Fauji Fert 80,000 109.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 80,000 109.00 Topline Sec. Ferozsons Lab. 3,000 319.11 Topline Sec. 3,000 319.11 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,000 319.11 M. M. M. A. Khanani Ghandhara Nissan Ltd 20,000 97.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 97.25 BMA Capital Habib Bank Ltd. 25,000 126.34 EFG Hermes 145,000 126.22 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 170,000 126.24 Topline Sec. Hub Power 181,000 78.60 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 181,000 78.60 Next Capital IGI Holdings Limited 440 167.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 440 167.50 Topline Sec. Int. Ind. 5,000 205.00 Topline Sec. 5,000 205.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 205.00 Topline Sec. Interloop Limited 40,000 66.00 Topline Sec. 40,000 66.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 80,000 66.00 M. M. M. A. Khanani INTERNATION STEELS 136,238 86.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 136,238 86.00 M. M. M. A. Khanani Javedan Corporation 60,000 37.60 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 60,000 37.60 M. M. M. A. Khanani K-Electric Limited 2,500,000 4.00 M. M. M. A. Khanani 2,500,000 4.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000,000 4.00 Topline Sec. Maple Leaf Cement 177,000 44.50 Topline Sec. 177,000 44.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 354,000 44.50 AKD Sec. MCB Bank Ltd. 23,000 166.26 BMA Capital 93,000 165.88 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 116,000 165.95 Topline Sec. Nishat Power Ltd. 30,000 21.55 Topline Sec. 30,000 21.55 Insight Sec. 395,000 21.55 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 455,000 21.55 Topline Sec. Power Cem Ltd-Pref 1,500,000 10.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500,000 10.50 M. M. M. A. Khanani Roshan Packages Ltd. 300,344 26.70 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 300,344 26.70 M. M. M. A. Khanani Searle Company Ltd. 24,420 236.30 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 24,420 236.30 Surmawala Sec. Shell Pak. 1,000 161.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 161.25 Topline Sec. Shifa Int.Hos. 25,000 202.86 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 202.86 Topline Sec. Siemens Engg. 7,530 487.00 Topline Sec. 7,530 487.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,060 487.00 Darson Sec. Sui Northern 1,000 44.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 44.25 Sherman Sec. Unity Foods Limited 100,000 39.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 39.00 Friendly Sec. Worldcall Telecom 40,000 1.74 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 40,000 1.74 Growth Sec. Wyeth Pakistan 1,500 1,050.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 1,050.00 Insight Sec. ZIL Limited 124,600 88.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 124,600 88.00 =================================================================================== Total Turnover 10,111,186 ===================================================================================

