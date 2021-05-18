ANL 33.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.35%)
ASC 15.43 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (7.15%)
ASL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.58%)
AVN 89.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.41%)
BOP 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
BYCO 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.73%)
DGKC 115.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.43%)
EPCL 50.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1%)
FCCL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
FFBL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.54%)
FFL 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.76%)
HASCOL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.22%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
HUMNL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.4%)
JSCL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.19%)
KAPCO 40.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.26%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.11%)
PAEL 32.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.52%)
POWER 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.56%)
PPL 82.80 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.48%)
PRL 24.95 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.54%)
PTC 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
SNGP 43.68 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (4.5%)
TRG 182.80 Increased By ▲ 4.62 (2.59%)
UNITY 41.25 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (7.48%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
BR100 4,959 Increased By ▲ 32.4 (0.66%)
BR30 25,887 Increased By ▲ 233.44 (0.91%)
KSE100 45,982 Increased By ▲ 191.46 (0.42%)
KSE30 18,826 Increased By ▲ 108.77 (0.58%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,752
13524hr
Pakistan Cases
882,928
256624hr
Sindh
299,913
Punjab
328,775
Balochistan
23,931
Islamabad
79,371
KPK
127,224
Business Recorder Logo
May 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Colombian peso surges in catch-up trade, Latam FX muted

  • Colombian peso nears 1-mth high.
  • Chile's peso recovers from constitution vote shock.
Reuters 18 May 2021

Colombia's peso rose in catch-up trade on Tuesday as dovish signals from the US Federal Reserve buoyed risk assets, while Chile's peso recovered from its worst day in more than four months.

Colombia's peso rose 0.8% to a near one-month high after a long weekend, supported by data last week that showed the Colombian economy grew by more than expected in the first quarter.

But anti-government protests, which began in late-April against a now withdrawn tax reform, have dampened the country's economic outlook and had sent the peso to a six-month low recently.

Gains in oil prices also supported the peso, as investors bet on a boost to crude demand from Europe and the United States reopening their economies.

"The energy complex is shrugging off angst surrounding COVID-19 flare-ups in Asia, as the global reopening is set to translate into an incredible demand story this summer," analysts at TD Securities wrote in a note.

Broader sentiment was widely risk-on, as comments from the Fed on Monday suggested that US interest rates would be static until at least next year. This weighed on the dollar and Treasury yields, helping riskier assets.

Positive economic growth data also helped sentiment, while rising inflation expectations this year saw many emerging market central banks either beginning to tighten policy, or signaling that they will.

Brazil's real, which has benefited from a recent tightening spree by the country's central bank, was muted on Tuesday, after the government raised its inflation and economic growth outlook for 2021.

Chile's peso rose slightly after marking its worst day in more than four months on Monday.

Chilean stocks also recovered from their worst day in more than a year, after the country's ruling center-right coalition failed to secure a critical one-third of seats in the body that will draft a new constitution, increasing the chances of more radical, investment-unfriendly proposals.

Data showed the Chilean economy grew lesser-than-expected in the first quarter.

Mexico's peso dropped 0.3% as talks began on Monday over the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) Free Trade Commission, which centers on the trade accord that last year replaced the North American Free Trade Agreement.

US Federal Reserve Chile's peso Oil prices Colombia's peso Colombian economy

Colombian peso surges in catch-up trade, Latam FX muted

Pakistan's Remittances rise to all-time high of $2.8bn in April

21 dead, 96 missing as cyclone batters Covid-stricken India

Punjab govt suspends 18 health officials for 'out of turn' COVID vaccination

US approves release of oldest Guantanamo prisoner - a Pakistani man accused of ties with Al-Qaeda

Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines appear effective against Indian variants: Research

Monster cyclone batters Covid-stricken India's west coast

US military chief warns Israel-Palestinian conflict destabilising 'beyond Gaza'

UN meeting on Myanmar arms embargo postponed

Gaza reels under Israeli strikes as violence enters second week

Qureshi leaves for US en route Turkey to address UNGA on Palestine

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters