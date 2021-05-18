Markets
Emirates NBD hires banks for AT1 dollar bonds
- Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, JPMorgan, HSBC, NCB Capital and Standard Chartered will arrange fixed-income investor calls starting on Tuesday.
18 May 2021
DUBAI: Dubai's biggest lender Emirates NBD has hired banks to arrange the sale of US dollar-denominated Additional Tier 1 bonds that will be non-callable for six years, a document showed on Tuesday.
Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, JPMorgan, HSBC, NCB Capital and Standard Chartered will arrange fixed-income investor calls starting on Tuesday, the document from one of the banks showed. A benchmark unrated issuance will follow, subject to market conditions.
Pakistan's Remittances rise to all-time high of $2.8bn in April
Emirates NBD hires banks for AT1 dollar bonds
21 dead, 96 missing as cyclone batters Covid-stricken India
Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines appear effective against Indian variants: Research
Monster cyclone batters Covid-stricken India's west coast
US military chief warns Israel-Palestinian conflict destabilising 'beyond Gaza'
UN meeting on Myanmar arms embargo postponed
Gaza reels under Israeli strikes as violence enters second week
Qureshi leaves for US en route Turkey to address UNGA on Palestine
State of economy ‘All is well’, PM told
NA passes resolution against Israeli atrocities in Palestine
Gaza conflict rages on despite diplomacy
Read more stories
Comments