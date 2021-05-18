Emirates NBD hires banks for AT1 dollar bonds

DUBAI: Dubai's biggest lender Emirates NBD has hired banks to arrange the sale of US dollar-denominated Additional Tier 1 bonds that will be non-callable for six years, a document showed on Tuesday.

Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, JPMorgan, HSBC, NCB Capital and Standard Chartered will arrange fixed-income investor calls starting on Tuesday, the document from one of the banks showed. A benchmark unrated issuance will follow, subject to market conditions.